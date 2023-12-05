Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US 10-year yield breaks 4.2% as bonds resume rally: markets wrap

US 10-year yield breaks 4.2% as bonds resume rally: markets wrap
The Marriner S Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, on Friday, 17 September 2021.
By Bloomberg
05 Dec 2023
0

Treasuries resumed their rally on Tuesday as further labour-market slowdown reinforced speculation the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates next year to prevent a recession.

Yields dropped across the US curve as job openings hit the lowest since March 2021. Concerns about markets being too fast in anticipating Fed easing have recently surfaced — underscoring the risks for traders expecting a pivot. It’s a bet that stands to pay off handsomely if rate cuts materialise — or backfire if legislators opt to keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

Read: Did Markets Go Too Far, Too Fast Is Debate to Dominate December

In a week dominated by labour-market readings, the Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey — known as JOLTS — trailed all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The data came a few days before the key payrolls report — currently forecast to show employers added 187,000 jobs in November.

“Overall, the jobs update is in the driver’s seat,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “Treasuries extended the bullish price action. From here, there isn’t much on the macro horizon until tomorrow’s ADP report.”

Ten-year US yields dropped eight basis points to 4.17% — the lowest since September. Treasuries also joined an advance in global bonds after one of the European Central Bank’s most-hawkish officials said inflation is showing a “remarkable” slowdown. The S&P 500 fluctuated. Banks fell after KeyCorp’s non-interest income outlook. The mega cap space outperformed — with Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. up at least 1.5%. Bitcoin topped $43,000.

Read: Apollo’s Zelter Says Fed Put Is Back in the Market: Surveillance

“The labour market is unmistakably cooling after running red hot for the last few years,” said Bill Adams at Comerica Bank. “Markets price in increased confidence that the Fed will pivot to rate cuts in 2024.”

A Fed cut is more than likely going to be a response to something bad from an economic perspective, said Peter van Dooijeweert at Man Group.

“If the Fed’s going to be cutting rates next year, it’s likely a result of something not going well in the economy,” he noted.

Swaps contracts that anticipate the outcome of Fed meetings slightly increased the degree of easing they foresee by the end of 2024, with the effective fed funds rate anticipated to fall to about 4.05% from 5.33% currently.

To Krishna Guha at Evercore, the jobs-opening data confirm the Fed has made substantial progress in normalising the labour market — but will be viewed by legislators as more consistent with “desired rebalancing” than “heightened downside risk”.

“In this context, we are wary about market rate-cut bets piling up too much,” Guha noted. “We find it hard to envisage a cut before June without a recession — and still see a three-cut baseline in a soft-landing scenario.”

Read: El-Erian Says Fed Risks Losing Control of Messaging on US Rates

The Fed is now likely at the end of a very aggressive monetary policy hiking cycle, according to Lauren Goodwin at New York Life Investments. But a faster pace of hikes doesn’t necessarily mean that those impacts are felt more quickly. 

“Historically, interest rate hikes have taken roughly 12 to 18 months to impact the economy, and 18 to 24 months to impact the labour market,” she noted. “The market doesn’t begin to price recession risk until unemployment claims rise and earnings deteriorate. We’ll be watching labour market data this week very closely as a result.”

BlackRock says market optimism over the scope of rate cuts next year may be going too far and recommends stepping back from longer-maturity bonds.

“We see the risk of these hopes being disappointed,” strategists including Wei Li and Alex Brazier wrote. “Higher rates and greater volatility define the new regime.”

Meantime, the cost of buying protection against currency swings is jumping as traders brace for a slew of data and central bank meetings that could shed light on the timing of a possible pivot to rate cuts next year. 

“The shift in central bank policy rate cycles from hikes to cuts is keeping rate volatility elevated and finally putting some bid into currency volatility,” said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
Africa

Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Maverick News

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Ukraine Crisis

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Forget Santa Claus for he is an enemy agent — behold Santa Thulas, firepool man and saviour of the unemployed
Maverick News

Forget Santa Claus for he is an enemy agent — behold Santa Thulas, firepool man and saviour of the unemployed

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Maverick News

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
After the Bell: Eat the rich – but slowly
South Africa

After the Bell: Eat the rich – but slowly
You can still bank on banks, but for how much longer?
Business Maverick

You can still bank on banks, but for how much longer?
Red flags over GS Partners highlight spread of dodgy crypto providers
Maverick News

Red flags over GS Partners highlight spread of dodgy crypto providers
Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such arseholes?
DM168

Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such arseholes?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options