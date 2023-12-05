The Fashion Awards, and more from around the world

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger attend The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora pre-drinks reception at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
(L to R) Poppy Delevingne, Sheila Atim, Harris Reed and Erin O’Connor attend The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora pre-drinks reception at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
(L to R) Jourdan Dunn, Campbell Addy, winner of the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, and Ib Kamara pose backstage at The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Deborah Ababio and Natalia Cassel attend The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora pre-drinks reception at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
(L to R) Stormzy, Edward Enninful, winner of the Trailblazer Award, and Jodie Comer pose backstage at The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Skepta and Maya Jama pose backstage at The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
British model Jourdan Dunn attends the Fashion Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 04 December 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Tallia Storm attends “The Crown” Finale Celebration at The Royal Festival Hall on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Protestors gather during a demonstration on the sidelines of the Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, South Africa, 05 December 2023. Various groups supporting the Palestinian people, including Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, joined the protest. The Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of former South African president Nelson Mandela and was held from 03 to 05 December. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
An activist wears a climate-themed costume during a protest calling for an end to fossil fuels on the sixth day of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai, in Dubai, UAE, 05 December 2023. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Representatives of indigenous groups from Brazil march through the conference venue on day six of the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference at Expo City Dubai on December 05, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The COP28, which is running from November 30 through December 12, is bringing together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ashkelon resident Katya Ekimov inspects her bedroom that was destroyed after a rocket attack on December 5, 2023 in Ashkelon, Israel. Ms. Ekimov heard a warning siren prior to the rocket strike and was able to enter a safe room in her appartment. Hamas remains able to fire rockets from Gaza amid Israel’s expanded ground offensive and aerial campaign there. A weeklong truce between Hamas and Israel ended last week, ending the release of hostages and marking a return to combat. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume cleans the inside of a sky tank for penguins at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 December 2023. The diver practiced cleaning the inside of a tank without the presence of several penguins, which are primarily held in quarantine after the Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed the season’s bird flu outbreak. The tank cleaning for penguins is held from 23 December 2023 for a three-day special Christmas attraction. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
People carry essentials as they wade through a flooded road following heavy downpour during ‘Cyclone Michaung’, in Chennai, India, 05 December 2023. As the cyclone approaches the coast of North Tamil Nadu, several areas are already inundated and affected by severe floods with the region experiencing even more rainfalls. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rains in Chennai as the cyclonic storm, ‘Cyclone Michaung’ is anticipated to make landfall near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast later on 05 December. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
SHK Scallywag during the 2023 SOLAS Big Boat Challenge in the Sydney Harbor in Sydney, Australia, 05 December 2023. The SOLAS Big Boat Challenge is the last race ahead of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Members of the honor guard stand at attention during a welcome ceremony for Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (not pictured) at the Hofburg Palace, in Vienna, Austria, 05 December 2023. Greek President Sakellaropoulou on 05 December is on an official visit in Vienna. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
A car covered in snow after a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 04 December 2023. According to the office of the Moscow Mayor, 25,000 people and 18,000 units of snow removal equipment were involved in snow removal on 04 December after 25-30 percent of the monthly average amount of snow fell in one day. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.