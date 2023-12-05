Business Maverick

Business Maverick

India’s stock market valuation reaches $4-trillion for the first time

India’s stock market valuation reaches $4-trillion for the first time
The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.
By Bloomberg
05 Dec 2023
0

A surge in investments by retail traders and resurgent foreign inflows have put India’s stock market — the world’s fifth biggest — on the verge of a $4-trillion valuation for the first time.

The market capitalisation of securities listed on the nation’s exchanges has tripled since the March 2020 pandemic low to reach a whisker short of the $4-trillion mark as of Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

India’s benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index jumped 2.1% on Monday, leading gains in Asia, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party won three crucial state elections. The victories removed an element of political risk for investors by bolstering Modi’s position ahead of nationwide polls next year, increasing bets for continuity in government policy.

The feat for India’s stock market comes as the world’s fastest-growing major economy positions itself as an alternative to China for global investors and companies alike. Overseas funds have piled $15-billion into local shares this year, with the market also getting a steady boost from the retail investing boom that took off during the pandemic. Up 14% in 2023, the Nifty gauge is heading for an unprecedented eighth straight year of gains.

India’s economy stands out amid slowing global growth — gross domestic product jumped 7.6% in the three months to September from a year ago — with its appeal further burnished by China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery and its tensions with the West.

The same holds true for Indian stocks, with an MSCI Inc. gauge of local shares on track to beat a global emerging-markets measure by more than 10 percentage points for a third year in a row. The outperformance versus Chinese peers is even more stark, with the Indian gauge poised to outstrip the MSCI China Index by more than 20 percentage points for a third year.

“The Indian market for the last 10 years has seen unparalleled growth, be it in the corporate sector or the broader indices,” said Tanvi Kanchan, head of UAE business at India’s Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. “This year, we’ve seen small and mid cap companies outperforming and they are contributing to the broader economy’s capex recovery.”

India’s young population and Modi’s efforts to capture a bigger share of global supply chains are helping lure companies such as Apple Inc. to its shores. Meanwhile, global pension and sovereign wealth managers are flocking to India while growing hesitant on China, according to a new study by London-based think-tank Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

The stock market’s boom has also sparked a frenzy for initial public offerings, with some new listings posting stellar gains in recent days.

“Besides the structural promise, near-term factors that we believe will drive markets higher are robust activity data, impressive corporate earnings, easing oil prices, strong domestic flows,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Rajiv Batra wrote in a note on 30 November.

The risk for India could come from its high valuations. Several investors have voiced concerns the market is overvalued and that the India trade is getting too crowded, raising the odds of a pullback. At the same time, the rising participation of individual investors, many of whom are drawing on advice from unauthorised financial advisers and social media “gurus,” is becoming a concern for the market regulator.

For now though, Modi’s victories in state elections are seen aiding sentiment and raising India’s appeal for foreign investors, who turned buyers of local stocks in November for the first time in three months.

“What it does is give investors increased confidence, and duration to the India trade,” Matthew Haupt, portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney said on Monday. “We will likely see continued capital inflows to India.”

NOTE: The market capitalisation is calculated from all shares outstanding. ALLX WCAU data does not include ETFs and ADRs as they do not directly represent companies. It includes only actively traded, primary securities on the country’s exchanges to avoid double counting as well. Therefore the values will be significantly lower than market capitalisation values of a country’s exchanges from other sources.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Maverick News

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Ukraine Crisis

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Maverick News

Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Delft Police Station — no holding cells, no photocopier, #1 for murders in South Africa
Maverick News

Delft Police Station — no holding cells, no photocopier, #1 for murders in South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Eat the rich – but slowly
South Africa

After the Bell: Eat the rich – but slowly
ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Maverick News

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
You can still bank on banks, but for how much longer?
Business Maverick

You can still bank on banks, but for how much longer?
Red flags over GS Partners highlight spread of dodgy crypto providers
Maverick News

Red flags over GS Partners highlight spread of dodgy crypto providers
Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such arseholes?
DM168

Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such arseholes?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

The Spy Bill: An autocratic roadmap to State Capture 2.0

Join Heidi Swart in conversation with Anton Harber and Marianne Merten as they discuss a concerning push to pass a controversial “Spy Bill” into law by May 2024. Tues 5 Dec at 12pm, live, online and free of charge.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options