Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South Africa Lawmakers Agree to Delay Pension-System Revamp

South Africa Lawmakers Agree to Delay Pension-System Revamp
(Photo: iStock)
By Bloomberg
04 Dec 2023
0

South African lawmakers agreed to postpone the introduction of a new retirement system that will allow savers early access to part of their pensions. 

The National Assembly’s finance committee last month decided to introduce a so-called two-pot pension system from March 1, even after the National Treasury and the retirement industry sought to delay its implementation. The new arrangement will enable individuals to contribute one-third of their savings into an account they can access at any time, while the balance of their money will only become available at retirement.Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana asked lawmakers to delay the start of the new dispensation to Sept. 1 to enable the necessary systems to be put in place, according to a letter from the minister read in parliament on Monday.

To enable withdrawals “from the savings component at the date of implementation, funds must apply for the correct tax rate for the withholding tax,” Godongwana said in the letter. “This would be done through a directive from the South African Revenue Service. SARS has indicated that they need at least six months after promulgation of legislation to put such a system in place.”

Read More on Plans to Reform the Retirement System:

The pension management systems and the Financial Services Board also aren’t prepared for the change, said Dawie de Villers, the chief executive officer of Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd., the nation’s biggest pension fund administrator.

“The majority of people are not going to have access to their money on March 1, and doesn’t matter who says what from here on because it’s physically not possible,” he said in an interview on Monday. “It only works if a member can get his hands on that withdrawal and the soonest that that can happen, in my opinion, is in September next year.”

The reforms have been on the agenda for almost a decade, but gained momentum after the global pandemic upended the economy and pushed the unemployment rate to a record high. That led to mounting calls on the government to make retirement provisions more readily accessible.

The legislation previously approved by the finance committee still needed to be approved by both parliamentary chambers, before being presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law. All political parties agreed to the delay.

Positive Impact

Once the changes are agreed, AlexForbes expects them to have a positive net impact on its revenue over the long term owing to the compulsory preservation of two-thirds of the retirement pot, which it says will boost assets for the firm and the industry.

“In the past we had to preach preservation, and now it’s going to be in law,” De Villiers said. “It’s going to be prescribed and that’s great for all members toward retirement, but certainly for us as an industry.”

South Africa had 3.34 trillion rand ($178 billion) of retirement assets at the end of September, data from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa show.

A 30,000 rand cap on withdrawals from pension fund contributions made prior to March 2024 means funds won’t have to liquidate a large proportion of their assets, according to De Villiers.

“We’ve modeled very conservatively given the numbers that are available and it’ll be between 1% and 2% of assets moving out, and most funds have that in cash, so I don’t think it’ll have a big effect on the equity market,” he said. “That’ll be money that can go back into the economy, so I think there’s more positive than negatives.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Maverick News

ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Maverick News

Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
Maverick News

SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Ukraine Crisis

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Knifeman kills German tourist, wounds others near France's Eiffel Tower
Newsdeck

Knifeman kills German tourist, wounds others near France's Eiffel Tower
Bill Gates says chances of meeting 2°C warming goal fading fast
Newsdeck

Bill Gates says chances of meeting 2°C warming goal fading fast
Israel says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip as offensive builds
Newsdeck

Israel says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip as offensive builds
Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
Newsdeck

Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

The Spy Bill: An autocratic roadmap to State Capture 2.0

Join Heidi Swart in conversation with Anton Harber and Marianne Merten as they discuss a concerning push to pass a controversial “Spy Bill” into law by May 2024. Tues 5 Dec at 12pm, live, online and free of charge.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options