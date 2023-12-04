Newsdeck

Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing

First empty lorries pass through new Ukraine crossing at Polish border

First empty lorries pass through new Ukraine crossing at Polish border
An aerial photo made with a drone shows trucks standing in a queue at the Polish-Ukrainian border at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Hrebenne, southeastern Poland, 27 November 2023. Trucks waiting to get into Ukraine at the Hrebenne border crossing have to wait in long queues due to a blockade by Polish lorry drivers at the Dorohusk and Hrebenne border crossings, south-eastern Poland, in protest over what they see as unfair competition from Ukrainian road haulage companies. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo POLAND OUT
By Reuters
04 Dec 2023
0

KYIV, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The first 30 empty lorries passed through the newly opened Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing on the Ukrainian-Polish border, which Kyiv hopes will unblock main land corridors amid protests by Polish drivers, Ukraine's border service said on Monday.

Those protests, over what Polish truckers see as unfair competition from their Ukrainian peers, started on Nov. 6, with four border crossings now under blockade.

Polish hauliers’ main demand is to stop Ukrainian truckers having permit-free access to the European Union, something that Kyiv and Brussels say is impossible. Free passage of empty Polish lorries across the border was one of the demands.

“As of the morning of December 4, border guards cleared 30 heavy vehicles with a total permissible weight of more than 7.5 (metric) tons for departure from Ukraine at the Uhryniv checkpoint,” the service said on Telegram messaging app.

The crossing was opened at 1.00 a.m. (midnight GMT) on Monday for empty trucks.

Ukraine said last week it had agreed some measures with Poland that could ease the pressure at the blockaded border crossings, but that the main demands of the protests had not been discussed.

“As a result of lengthy negotiations, we reached this decision together with @MI_GOV_PL,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said late on Sunday on the X social media platform.

“The ultimate goal of the work is to unblock the border, which has been blocked for a month on the Polish side and has critical consequences for the economies of both countries and the European market,” he said.

A senior Ukrainian official last week said protests on the border could cost Kyiv one percentage point of GDP growth if they drag on.

Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, told the state-run Ukrinform news agency that Kyiv would continue negotiations with the Polish government and had already found “common ground and compromises”.

“And we hope that these proposals that we have developed together with the Polish government will be enough for the protesters to end the protest,” Zvarych added.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
Maverick News

SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Maverick News

Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Struggling Eastern Cape municipality approves R700,000 for Christmas Eve music festival
Maverick Citizen

Struggling Eastern Cape municipality approves R700,000 for Christmas Eve music festival
How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Court-declared government culpability in SA’s power failure could be opposition’s great asset in 2024 poll
South Africa

Court-declared government culpability in SA’s power failure could be opposition’s great asset in 2024 poll

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Knifeman kills German tourist, wounds others near France's Eiffel Tower
Newsdeck

Knifeman kills German tourist, wounds others near France's Eiffel Tower
Bill Gates says chances of meeting 2°C warming goal fading fast
Newsdeck

Bill Gates says chances of meeting 2°C warming goal fading fast
Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
Newsdeck

Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
Israel says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip as offensive builds
Newsdeck

Israel says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip as offensive builds

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

The Spy Bill: An autocratic roadmap to State Capture 2.0

Join Heidi Swart in conversation with Anton Harber and Marianne Merten as they discuss a concerning push to pass a controversial “Spy Bill” into law by May 2024. Tues 5 Dec at 12pm, live, online and free of charge.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options