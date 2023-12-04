Sport

CRICKET

Bavuma’s ODI omission due to ‘mental toll’ of World Cup and Test match preparation

Bavuma’s ODI omission due to ‘mental toll’ of World Cup and Test match preparation
Temba Bavuma of South Africa during the 2nd ODI match between South Africa and West Indies at Buffalo Park on 18 March 2023 in East London. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
04 Dec 2023
0

South Africa’s pace attack, along with Test captain Temba Bavuma, will play a round of domestic four-day cricket to prepare for the two-match Test series against India.

One-day international (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma will not take part in the three-match 50-over series against India this month. 

Instead, Bavuma — who is also the Proteas’ Test captain — will take a break from the game before returning to domestic cricket for a four-day series match for the Lions from 14-17 December in preparation for the Test series. 

rabada test preparation

Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas celebrates the wicket of Sam Curran of England during the ODI against England at Mangaung Oval on 27 January 2023 in Bloemfontein. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Kagiso Rabada is in the same boat, while the other fast bowlers, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee and Lungi Ngidi will be available for selection for the opening two T20Is against India before joining their skipper and Rabada on the four-day circuit.

“We’re prioritising readiness for the Test matches, given it’s the start of the World Test Championship,” said ODI coach Rob Walter at a press conference on Monday. 

That round of four-day matches clashes with the ODI series against India, so the entire pace attack is unavailable for the three 50-over matches. 

“Other players had the option as well,” Test coach Shukri Conrad said. 

“This is where we have to trust the players in terms of what their ideal preparation looks like. I’m comfortable with what’s come back.

bavuma test preparation

Temba Bavuma of the Proteas during the ODI against Australia at Mangaung Oval on 7 September 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo: Charle Lombard / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

“I’m really looking forward to a refreshed bowling attack as well as having had adequate preparation for the Test series.”

Bavuma still captain

Despite being omitted from the 50-over side for the series against India, Walter confirmed that Bavuma remains the leader of the team. 

“There’s no change, he’s the skipper of the ODI side. He’s been phenomenal throughout the year,” Walter said.

“Also there’s a mental toll to the pressures of a World Cup and the scrutiny of a skipper through all of that.

“So, it’s important for him to be able to step away from the game for a little while and just prioritise being ready for the Test matches.” 

Bavuma has been the Proteas’ most prolific Test batter for the past three years. 

“Again, the Test matches are our priority and in order to make sure our best players are in the best shape for those games, that drives our decision-making,” Walter said.

“Whilst it may seem like a progressive decision, it’s actually pretty easy to make those kinds of calls. 

“If the player and the two of us [Conrad and Walter] are all on the same page … it made sense, it was the right thing to do, it was the right thing to do for Temba and his cricket as well. 

Mental toll 

Walter and Conrad — who have served as the selectors of their respective squads since the start of their tenures — worked together to assemble the three squads with a particular focus on winning the Test series. 

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. 

The two coaches have called up several youngsters in the white-ball squads to help relieve the burdened shoulders of a few of the players who travelled to India for the recent World Cup — where South Africa lost to eventual champions Australia in the semifinals. 

“There’s no doubt that there’s a significant mental and physical toll on everyone,” Walter said. 

“Hence the decision to give all players at least a 10-day step-away from the game, for both physical and mental reasons. 

“Unfortunately, the reality of it is, you have to get back on the horse. You have to play again. 

“I never underestimate what playing for your country does. I think the inclusion of some fresh energy really does bring a different dynamic to a squad. 

“Even if the majority of the squad was in India, having some fresh energy around the group definitely adds to being back in the green and gold for South Africa. 

“I think you’ll see a highly committed team; I have no doubt about that.” 

By most objective viewpoints, South Africa outperformed expectations at the World Cup and, according to Walter, the side is moving forward in a positive way. 

“The general sense after the tournament — even on the last day or two together that we were in India — was actually a real positive sentiment,” the white-ball coach said. 

“Of course, it’s disappointing to miss out — it knocks you hard in terms of the disappointment of doing that — but the guys were proud and I was super proud of the way they played.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Maverick News

ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Ukraine Crisis

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Maverick News

Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Delft Police Station — no holding cells, no photocopier, #1 for murders in South Africa
Maverick News

Delft Police Station — no holding cells, no photocopier, #1 for murders in South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
Maverick News

SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Maverick News

ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Maverick News

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

The Spy Bill: An autocratic roadmap to State Capture 2.0

Join Heidi Swart in conversation with Anton Harber and Marianne Merten as they discuss a concerning push to pass a controversial “Spy Bill” into law by May 2024. Tues 5 Dec at 12pm, live, online and free of charge.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options