Watch: A beginner’s guide to COP28

The Blue Zone entrance at the Dubai Exhibition Center.
By Daily Maverick
01 Dec 2023
Over the next two weeks world leaders, climate scientists and activists will gather in the UAE for the annual climate change talks aimed at finding ways to prevent and adapt to human-induced climate change. Here's a beginner's guide to what it's all about.

