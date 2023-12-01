Newsdeck

Andry Rajoelina

Madagascar leader wins presidential vote, constitutional court says

Madagascar leader wins presidential vote, constitutional court says
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina (C) casts his vote for the presidential election at Ecole Agricole Ambatobe, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 16 November 2023. Rajoelina, one of 13 candidates on the ballot, is running for a second term. Ten of the other candidates have called on voters to boycott the elections after it was revealed that Rajoelina had acquired French nationality in 2014, which, under local law, meant that the president should have lost his Madagascan nationality and disqualify him to run for re-election. EPA-EFE/HENITSOA RAFALIA
By Reuters
01 Dec 2023
0

ANTANANARIVO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Madagascar's High Constitutional Court on Friday declared incumbent President Andry Rajoelina as the winner of last month's election, effectively handing him a third term.

Rajoelina got 58.96% of the votes cast, the court said after dismissing various challenges lodged against the provisional results announced by the electoral body.

“Andry Rajoelina is elected as the president of the republic of Madagascar and is taking his functions as soon as the swearing (is conducted),” said Florent Rakotoarisoa, the head of the High constitutional court.

One of the challenges which were dismissed included one from the runner-up, lawmaker Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, who got 14.39% of the vote according to the court.

Ten out of 13 candidates boycotted the poll but their names were already on the ballot, leaving them to share the rest of the votes cast. Turnout was 46.35%, the court said.

The Nov. 16 election was preceded by weeks of protests with the opposition accusing Rajoelina of having created unfair election conditions.

Rajoelina has dismissed allegations of unfairness of the vote and the army has warned against attempts to destabilise the country.

The opposition has described the turn-out of the election as the lowest in the country’s history.

Hajo Andrianainarivelo, a former minister among the candidates who boycotted the poll, has vowed to fight against what he said was a lack of respect for the laws of the land, and oppression of the people.

“The popular fight begins now,” he said on Thursday.

Rajoelina, 49, first came to power in a 2009 coup. He stepped down in 2014 as leader of a transitional authority but then became president again after winning a 2018 election.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary, Writing by Bhargav Acharya, Editing by Duncan Miriri and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Billions blown — Eskom on track to overshoot emergency diesel budget for year
Maverick News

Billions blown — Eskom on track to overshoot emergency diesel budget for year
How the Israel-Hamas war is stirring up Western Cape politics
South Africa

How the Israel-Hamas war is stirring up Western Cape politics
Hot Last Week. How Hot Was It?
Maverick News

Hot Last Week. How Hot Was It?
Table Mountain muggings: How do you secure a national park with 850km of trails?
Maverick News

Table Mountain muggings: How do you secure a national park with 850km of trails?
Autocrats rule, OK? It’s time to badmouth the ANC’s pivot away from democracy
Maverick News

Autocrats rule, OK? It’s time to badmouth the ANC’s pivot away from democracy

TOP READS IN SECTION

Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
Newsdeck

Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100
Newsdeck

Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100
I have a picture for you! 18 - 24 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 – 24 November 2023
Hamas frees eight hostages to Israel as talks seek to extend Gaza truce
Newsdeck

Hamas frees eight hostages to Israel as talks seek to extend Gaza truce
Starting at $60,990, Tesla's Cybertruck is priced 50% higher than initial estimate
Newsdeck

Starting at $60,990, Tesla's Cybertruck is priced 50% higher than initial estimate

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options