Newsdeck

Middle East Crisis

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi (2-L) hugs with relatives after arriving in Ramallah, following her release from the Ofer Israeli military prison, West Bank, 30 November 2023. On 29 November, the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal entered its sixth day with about 81 Hamas held hostages and 180 Palestinian prisoners released, as more talks are ongoing to extend the deal. More than 15,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Gaza Government media office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
By Reuters
30 Nov 2023
0

GAZA/TEL AVIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Israel and Hamas struck a last-minute agreement on Thursday to extend their ceasefire for a seventh day, and Washington said it hoped the truce could be extended further to free more hostages and let aid reach Gaza.

The truce has let some humanitarian aid into Gaza after much of the coastal territory of 2.3 million people was reduced to wasteland by seven weeks of Israeli bombardment in retaliation for a deadly rampage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

However, a deadly shooting in Jerusalem was a potent reminder of the potential for violence to spread.

Israel, which has demanded Hamas release at least 10 hostages per day to keep the ceasefire going, said it received a list at the last minute of those who would go free on Thursday, allowing it to call off plans to resume fighting at dawn.

“In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” the Israeli military said in a statement, released minutes before the truce was due to expire at 0500 GMT.

Hamas, which freed 16 hostages on Wednesday while Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners, also said the truce would continue for a seventh day.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his third visit to the Middle East since the war began, said efforts were continuing to prolong the truce.

“We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families. And that should continue today,” he said during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“It’s also enabled an increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately. So this process is producing results. It’s important, and we hope that it can continue.”

So far militants have released 97 hostages during the truce: 70 Israeli women and children, each freed in return for three Palestinian women and teenage detainees, plus 27 foreign hostages freed under parallel agreements with their governments.

With fewer Israeli women and children left in captivity, extending the truce could require setting new terms for the release of Israeli men, including soldiers.

 

TWO KILLED IN JERUSALEM ATTACK

Shortly after the agreement, Israeli police said two Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop during morning rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem, killing at least three people. Both attackers were “neutralised”, police said.

“This event proves again how we must not show weakness, that we must speak to Hamas only through (rifle) scopes, only through war,” said hard-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the site of the attack.

The conditions of the ceasefire, including the halt of hostilities and the entry of humanitarian aid, remain the same, according to a Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson. Qatar has been a key mediator between the warring sides, along with Egypt and the United States.

Hamas had earlier said Israel had refused its offer to hand over seven women and children plus the bodies of three others. It did not name the dead but said on Wednesday the youngest hostage, 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, had been killed along with his four-year-old brother and their mother in Israeli bombardment, a claim Israel said it was checking.

Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas, which rules Gaza, in response to the Oct. 7 rampage by the militant group, when Israel says gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Until the truce, Israel bombarded the territory for seven weeks. Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations say more than 15,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed, around 40% of them children. A further 6,500 are missing, many feared still buried under rubble.

Two-thirds of Gazans are homeless, most sheltering in the south after Israel ordered the complete evacuation of the northern half of the tiny coastal strip. Once the truce is over, Israel is expected to extend its ground campaign into the south.

Gazans have been able to use the week-long truce to venture out, visit abandoned and destroyed homes, and dig scores more bodies out of the wreckage. But residents and international agencies say the aid that has arrived so far is still trivial compared to the besieged enclave’s vast humanitarian needs.

Those who fled the north of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, have still been blocked from returning. Many thousands of families are sleeping rough in makeshift shelters with only the belongings they could carry.

“What is a truce that doesn’t bring us back home? Israeli soldiers on tanks fired at us when we tried to go back to check on our homes in Gaza City after we heard it was bombed,” said Mohammad Joudat, 25, a displaced business administration graduate, speaking in Deir al-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The United States, which has strongly backed its ally so far, is urging Israel to narrow the zone of combat and clarify where Palestinian civilians can seek safety during any Israeli operation in southern Gaza, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, to prevent a repeat of the massive death toll so far.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday the Gaza Strip was in the midst of an “epic humanitarian catastrophe”, and he and others called for a full ceasefire to replace the temporary truce. Israel rejects a permanent ceasefire as benefitting Hamas, a position backed by Washington.

Jordan will host a conference attended by the main U.N., regional and international relief agencies on Thursday to coordinate aid to Gaza, official media said.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo, Mohammed Salem and Roleen Tafakji in Gaza, Humeyra Pamuk in Tel Aviv, Emily Rose in Jerusalem and Reuters bureauxWriting by Grant McCool, Lincoln Feast, Peter GraffEditing by Cynthia Osterman, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
Africa

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Maverick News

July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
November breaks heat records in SA — a clear reminder of what’s to come in a warming world
Maverick News

November breaks heat records in SA — a clear reminder of what’s to come in a warming world
Court denies murder accused Mark Lifman’s request to travel abroad
Maverick News

Court denies murder accused Mark Lifman’s request to travel abroad
Hopes for clean seawater rise after Durban agrees to (partial) takeover of overflowing sewage plants
South Africa

Hopes for clean seawater rise after Durban agrees to (partial) takeover of overflowing sewage plants

TOP READS IN SECTION

Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100
Newsdeck

Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100
Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
Newsdeck

Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
I have a picture for you! 18 - 24 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 – 24 November 2023
Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
Newsdeck

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
French warship docks in Egypt, could treat Gaza children this week
Newsdeck

French warship docks in Egypt, could treat Gaza children this week

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options