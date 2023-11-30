Newsdeck

Newsdeck

ECB’s Inflation Success Undermines Tough Talk on Interest Rates

ECB’s Inflation Success Undermines Tough Talk on Interest Rates
Shoppers at a supermarket in Barcelona. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
30 Nov 2023
0

European Central Bank officials keep insisting that interest rates need to stay high, but another stark slowdown in inflation suggests the economic picture is changing faster than they expected.

In three consecutive months, consumer-price growth has weakened more than economists predicted, and the outcome of 2.4% for November published on Thursday was closer to the ECB’s target than at any point since mid-2021. As recently as August, inflation was more than twice as fast.

Investors who were already betting on a reduction in borrowing costs as soon as April are now even surer, despite hawkish policymakers claiming no such move is in the offing. Traders shrugged last week when one official, Pierre Wunsch, even threatened that a hike could be needed to convince them.

Euro-Area Inflation Slows More Than Anticipated

Inflation is getting tantalizingly close to the 2% goal of the Frankfurt-based ECB, and recent outcomes now make it increasingly likely that its staff will have to lower a forecast that previously envisaged price growth at the target only in the second half of 2025.

Those projections will be released in just two weeks, when the ECB is widely expected to leave borrowing costs on hold for a second meeting and where President Christine Lagarde will face mounting scrutiny over her insistence on holding rates high as the economy languishes.

“When the ECB realizes at the beginning of next year that inflation is going down significantly faster than expected, talk about rate cuts is going to intensify,” said Joerg Angele, an economist at Bantleon in Zurich who was one of those closest to predicting November’s inflation retreat. “That would be reasonable, because if economic activity remains weak, I don’t see any reason not to lower interest rates to a neutral level.”

He sees the recent inflation outcome emboldening dovish policymakers who spent the past 18 months on the back foot as hawkish ECB colleagues set the tone to drive an aggressive series of 10 back-to-back rate hikes.

One of them, newly appointed Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta, was quick to start the ball rolling. With inflation in his own country now a paltry 0.7%, he warned colleagues that rate hikes are proving more effective than anticipated.

“Disinflation is well under way,” he said on Thursday. “We need to avoid unnecessary damage to economic activity and risks to financial stability, which would ultimately jeopardize price stability.”

Inflation Rates Are Slowing Across Europe | Annual change in consumer prices in November 2023

While the ECB’s price outlook is looking increasingly pessimistic, the Dec. 14 gathering may come too soon for a significant change in tone, not least for a central bank whose footwork has often been ponderous. By the time officials began raising rates in July 2022, most global counterparts had begun already.

But ECB officials also have reason for caution. They anticipate inflation should pick up again in December because of statistical effects making the comparison to last year less favorable.

The removal of some of the aid measures governments introduced to soften the energy-price spike after the Ukraine war will also stand in the way of a further rapid decline. In Germany, for example, temporary tax breaks for restaurant meals are ending in January.

“We know that November is the trough,” Janet Henry, chief global economist at HSBC Holdings Plc, told Bloomberg Television. “Headline inflation is probably — just given the base effects — going to start rising again.”

Core inflation, which strips out volatile elements such as energy and is the key measure policymakers have focused on, is also still higher than the headline measure, at 3.6%.

Such factors may give hawkish officials sufficient cover to stick to the message that borrowing costs need to restrict the economy for longer to stamp out inflation. Just this week, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel — a leading hawk — said it’s too early to even talk about lower borrowing costs.

Read More on the ECB:
Euro-Area Inflation Slows More Than Expected With 2% in View 

ECB Warned to Avoid Needless Damage to Growth in Panetta’s Debut

EURO-AREA REACT: CPI Backs ECB Hold Call, Too Early for Cuts

“A cut in the first meeting of next year is hard to see because headline inflation is going to go up, and the optics matter,” said Kamil Kovar, an economist at Moody’s Analytics. “But in March, it’s feasible to have a cut. It’ll require further weak reports, but it’s feasible.”

Investors now see an almost 50% chance that this scenario will play out, with a cut in April fully priced in. Just over a month ago, the expectation was for a first reduction in June.

Helping such speculation is an economy that also seems to be performing worse than expected. French output contracted in the third quarter, according to revised data on Thursday, and private-sector activity in the euro area has continued to shrink this month.

Some caution that despite Thursday’s figure, risks to the inflation outlook can’t be dismissed. A key question is whether companies will be able to pass on rising wages to consumers, and how wages will respond.

“Remember: inflation has been above target for over 2 1/2 years — they know which way the risks are still skewed,” HSBC’s Henry said, referring to the ECB. “For now, inflation is still too high, even if moving in the right direction.”

A forecast confirming inflation dropping back to target next year may change that, especially given the euro-zone’s history of too-low price growth before the pandemic, according to Kovar at Moody’s.

“If you have that in the forecast, it’s kind of hard to say we will just stick to a 4% deposit rate because we like it here,” he said. “At some level, the memory of the last decade will also start to play a role.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
Africa

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Maverick News

July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Court denies murder accused Mark Lifman’s request to travel abroad
Maverick News

Court denies murder accused Mark Lifman’s request to travel abroad
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
Newsdeck

Elon Musk, Slinging Expletives, Says Advertiser Boycott on X May Kill It
Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100
Newsdeck

Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100
I have a picture for you! 18 - 24 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 – 24 November 2023
French warship docks in Egypt, could treat Gaza children this week
Newsdeck

French warship docks in Egypt, could treat Gaza children this week
Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
Newsdeck

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options