Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks set for best month since January: markets wrap

Asian stocks set for best month since January: markets wrap
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Wednesday, 14 April 2021. (Photor: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
30 Nov 2023
0

Shares in Asia were on pace for their best month since January as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data boosted bets for more policy support from Beijing.

Benchmarks in Hong Kong and China reversed early losses that were fueled by a report showing that Chinese factory activity contracted once again in November. A gauge of the services sector in the world’s second-largest economy shrank for the first time this year. 

“Still-weak data may see authorities laying more options of policy support on the table, while markets continue to seek the conviction for a sustained recovery” in China, said Jun Rong Yeap, market analyst at IG Asia Pte.

Meanwhile, global stocks are headed for their best month since November 2020 as investors increasingly bet that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year. US stock futures edged higher, while the dollar weakened against its G10 peers.

Treasuries steadied after pushing higher on Wednesday. Bond bulls again latched onto comments from Fed officials, juicing a rally in November that has placed a gauge of global sovereign and corporate debt on track for the best month since 2008. 

“If you see growth just continue to gradually slow, you could see some further upside of bonds or further downside to yields,” Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank, said on Bloomberg Television. “With the 10-year generally falling below Fed funds rate, you could see yields continue to drop going into year-end.” 

Hard data provided support for a soft landing for the US economy. Economic activity slowed in recent weeks as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending, the Fed said in its latest “Beige Book”. Gross domestic product rose at the fastest pace in nearly two years, while consumer spending advanced at a less-robust rate and the Fed’s preferred inflation metric — the personal consumption expenditures price index — was revised lower.

Elsewhere, oil steadied after a two-day advance as traders count down to a key meeting Thursday that may see OPEC+ extend or deepen production cuts. Gold was little changed after a five-day rally.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
Hundreds march in Joburg in solidarity with Palestinians embroiled in bloody conflict with Israel
Maverick News

Hundreds march in Joburg in solidarity with Palestinians embroiled in bloody conflict with Israel
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
Africa

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses

TOP READS IN SECTION

Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
Maverick News

Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
After the Bell: SA’s NHI healthcare disaster starts right here
Maverick News

After the Bell: SA’s NHI healthcare disaster starts right here
Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Maverick News

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Implats says 11 miners killed, 75 in hospital after conveyance cage tragedy in Rustenburg
Maverick News

Implats says 11 miners killed, 75 in hospital after conveyance cage tragedy in Rustenburg
Mysterious scramble from cabal of investors for the broke and broken Habib bank
Maverick News

Mysterious scramble from cabal of investors for the broke and broken Habib bank

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options