Asian stocks set for best month since January: markets wrap

Benchmarks in Hong Kong and China reversed early losses that were fueled by a report showing that Chinese factory activity contracted once again in November. A gauge of the services sector in the world’s second-largest economy shrank for the first time this year.

“Still-weak data may see authorities laying more options of policy support on the table, while markets continue to seek the conviction for a sustained recovery” in China, said Jun Rong Yeap, market analyst at IG Asia Pte.

Meanwhile, global stocks are headed for their best month since November 2020 as investors increasingly bet that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year. US stock futures edged higher, while the dollar weakened against its G10 peers.

Treasuries steadied after pushing higher on Wednesday. Bond bulls again latched onto comments from Fed officials, juicing a rally in November that has placed a gauge of global sovereign and corporate debt on track for the best month since 2008.

“If you see growth just continue to gradually slow, you could see some further upside of bonds or further downside to yields,” Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank, said on Bloomberg Television. “With the 10-year generally falling below Fed funds rate, you could see yields continue to drop going into year-end.”

Hard data provided support for a soft landing for the US economy. Economic activity slowed in recent weeks as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending, the Fed said in its latest “Beige Book”. Gross domestic product rose at the fastest pace in nearly two years, while consumer spending advanced at a less-robust rate and the Fed’s preferred inflation metric — the personal consumption expenditures price index — was revised lower.

Elsewhere, oil steadied after a two-day advance as traders count down to a key meeting Thursday that may see OPEC+ extend or deepen production cuts. Gold was little changed after a five-day rally.