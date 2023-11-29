Newsdeck

Pope Francis

Pope says he is ‘still not well’ in first appearance after cancelling COP28 trip

Pope says he is ‘still not well’ in first appearance after cancelling COP28 trip
Pope Francis during his general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 22 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
By Reuters
29 Nov 2023
0

VATICAN CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pope Francis sounded wheezy and limited his speaking at a public event on Wednesday, a day after he cancelled a trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai because of health issues.

“Dear brothers and sisters good morning and welcome,” the 86-year-old pontiff said at his weekly audience, held indoors in the Vatican’s Paul IV hall.

He then said an aide would read his main text in his place, “since I am still not well with this flu and (my) voice is not nice”.

On Tuesday, the Vatican said Francis would no longer make a planned three-day trip to Dubai, starting Friday, for COP28 on doctor’s orders.

“Although the Holy Father’s general clinical condition has improved with regard to the flu and inflammation of the respiratory tract, doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip,” a statement said.

He was greeted in the packed hall by applause and chants of “Viva il papa” (“Long live the pope”).

Francis spoke again at the end of his audience, to call for the continuation of a truce in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages, and humanitarian aid access into the territory.

“We call for peace,” he said, also mentioning Ukraine.

The pope, who is getting on-the-ground reports from Gaza’s Catholic parish, expressed concern for the lack of water, bread, and the suffering of ordinary people.

“War is always a defeat, everybody loses (apart from) one group that profits a lot: arms manufacturers who make good money from the death of others,” he said.

Francis, who has trouble walking due to a knee ailment and sometimes uses a wheelchair, arrived at his Wednesday audience walking, aided by a cane.

His audience also featured a brief show by circus artists, including a clown, acrobats and jugglers, who performed on the podium alongside Francis.

He thanked them for offering a “moment of joy.”

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Philip Pullella and Keith Weir)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Maverick News

ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
Maverick News

Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
Newsdeck

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
I have a picture for you! 18 - 24 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 – 24 November 2023
Britain's Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Newsdeck

Britain's Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
Newsdeck

Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
French warship docks in Egypt, could treat Gaza children this week
Newsdeck

French warship docks in Egypt, could treat Gaza children this week

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options