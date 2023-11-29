Offernet, known for its impactful and resonant campaigns, was recognised for its exceptional work in two distinct categories, demonstrating versatility and commitment to creating campaigns that not only engage but also deliver significant results.

Leader Award in the Not-For-Profit category: Offernet’s “Ever wondered if you could save a life? – Rescue Donations” campaign, developed for the National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa (NSRI), earned the coveted Leader Award. This campaign, which featured a compelling video narrative of a young boy’s dramatic rescue from a rip current, effectively raised awareness about water safety and encouraged donations. The campaign’s success was not just in exceptional storytelling but also in its tangible outcomes, notably a stellar return on advertising spend (ROAS) and increased donation activity across various regions. Silver Assegai Award in the Social Media Category: The “Seconds to Act, a Lifetime to Remember: A Social Campaign to Curb Child Drowning” campaign was honoured with a Silver Assegai award. This poignant and powerful campaign highlighted the tragic reality of child drownings in South Africa, aiming to increase vigilance and raise funds for NSRI’s life-saving initiatives. The campaign’s effectiveness was reflected in a significant surge in donations and heightened awareness of water-related hazards, especially for children.

These awards are a testament to Offernet’s mastery in crafting campaigns that transcend traditional metrics, focusing on real impact and value. The Assegai Awards, a benchmark for excellence in the Direct Marketing field, recognised these campaigns for their strategic brilliance, creative execution, and measurable impact on society.

As the Assegai Awards ceremony concluded, the spotlight was firmly on Offernet, celebrating its dual victories. These accolades underscore the company’s unwavering dedication to driving meaningful engagement and achieving revenue-performance-based outcomes. Offernet’s success at the Assegai Awards 2023 is not just a recognition of its current achievements but also a promising indicator of its future endeavours in the realm of impactful marketing. DM

About Offernet

Offernet, with its headquarters in London (UK) and a strong presence in Cape Town, South Africa, stands as a beacon in the realm of revenue technology. This data-informed, AI-enhanced firm sets itself apart not as a digital agency but as a true innovator and leader in revenue optimisation, particularly within the realm of digital marketing campaign strategies. Instead of focusing on traditional vanity metrics such as likes, impressions, and engagements, Offernet’s litmus test for campaign effectiveness lies in Revenue Performance Metrics (RPM), placing emphasis on tangible, impactful results that positively impact a client’s bottom line.

As domain experts in Revenue Science, Offernet combines the finesse of data science with the expertise of machine learning and artificial intelligence. This powerful combination aims to turbocharge revenue growth and profitability for their clients. Central to this effort is TouchPoint®, Offernet’s exclusive software platform, which coordinates its complete revenue optimisation strategy. At its heart, Offernet is a beacon in data intelligence and technology, always driven by a singular vision: enhancing revenue growth and profitability for its clientele. To learn more about Offernet, visit their website: https://www.offernet.net/