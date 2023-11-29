Joburg march for ‘International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People’, and more from around the world

Protesters holding up banners and placards as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 November 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Various political parties including the ruling ANC (African National Congress) and opposition EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) as well as pro Palestine groups took part in the protest. The National Assembly has voted in favour of a motion by the EFF for the South African government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Some of the thousands of people protest as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 November 2023. The National Assembly has voted in favour of a motion by the EFF for the South African government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Humanoid heavy equipment robots are displayed at the Man-Machine Synergy Effectors, Inc. booth, during the International Robot Exhibition (iREX) in Tokyo, Japan, 29 November 2023. More than 650 companies and organizations will be presenting their latest robot technologies until 02 December. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Members of the Italian Circus Festival perform in front of Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall, Vatican City, 29 November 2023. Pope Francis on 29 November told a faithful gathering in the Paul VI Hall for the weekly general audience he is still not well with ‘the flu and has a bad voice, one day after the Vatican announced the cancellation of Pope’s trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in Paolo VI hall, Vatican City, on 29 November 2023. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
A general view of Saint Peter’s Basilica during the Mass on the Solemnity of Pentecost celebrated by Pope Francis on May 28, 2023, in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
A man wearing a thawb walks past flags of nations participating in the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference the day before its official opening on November 29, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The COP28 is bringing together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A man polishes people’s footwear on a painting of the US flag on the ground at Palestine Square, in Tehran, Iran, 29 November 2023. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on 29 November that the ‘Al-Aqsa storm (Hamas attack on Israel) have disrupted the US policy in the region’, and that the strikes on Gaza have tarnished the reputation of both Israel and the United States. Thousands have died since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An undated handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) shows an artist’s impression of the HH 1177 system, which is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (issued 29 November 2023). The young and massive stellar object glowing in the centre is collecting matter from a dusty disc while also expelling matter in powerful jets. A team of astronomers managed to find evidence for the presence of this disc by observing its rotation. This is the first time a disc around a young star — the type of disc identical to those forming planets in our galaxy — has been discovered in another galaxy. EPA-EFE/ESO/M. Kornmesser
A horse is seen rolling in the snow on November 29, 2023, in Ballater Scotland. On Tuesday, the Met Office issued a warning for snow and ice from 5 pm onwards, affecting the North of Scotland and the North East, extending from Edinburgh down to Scarborough. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
South Koreans make Kimchi to donate to the poor in preparation for winter at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple on November 29, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish of fermented vegetables usually mixed with chilli and eaten with rice or served as a side dish to a main meal. Historically, the tradition of making kimchi among Koreans started as a necessity of storing and preserving vegetables during the long harsh cold winters when many people died of starvation. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
FC Barcelona’s President Joan Laporta (2L) and singer David Caraben (R), official Commissioner for the club’s 125th anniversary, blow the candles of a cake, in Barcelona, Spain, 29 November 2023. The club on its 124th anniversary held an event to start the countdown to when the club will be commemorating its 125th anniversary on 29 November 2024. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Activists from MoveOn fly a balloon of scandal-plagued Republican Representative from New York George Santos near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 November 2023. Santos has acknowledged that he expects to be expelled from the House as soon as this week. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
People gather to watch an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the workers rescued from the collapsed road tunnel while taking off from Uttarkashi, India, 29 November 2023. A statement by the Uttarakhand government on 28 November confirmed the rescue of all 41 trapped workers, who became trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed on 12 November 2023. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA DM
