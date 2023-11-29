Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Charlie Munger — a distant and modest tribute

After the Bell: Charlie Munger — a distant and modest tribute
Charlie Munger, vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, on 3 May 2019. (Photo: Houston Cofield / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Tim Cohen
29 Nov 2023
0

You might see a lot of adulatory reminiscences about Berkshire Hathaway vice-chairperson Charlie Munger following his death on Tuesday, one month short of his hundredth birthday, but please allow me just a few cents’ worth.

As far as I know, I have never been in the same city as Charlie Munger, never mind in the same room. I don’t have any intimate knowledge to share, other than a general appreciation of a masterful investor. My appreciation is akin to watching a skilled pianist or carpenter at work, nothing more — or less. 

One thing does especially intrigue me about Munger and that is this: why he was so necessary to his partner, friend, and possibly more esteemed cohort Warren Buffett. Buffett famously called Munger the “abominable no-man” because of the amount of times he ferociously nixed investments in which Buffett was keen to invest.  

Buffett has explained why Munger was important to the partnership, saying their differences coalesced around the decision to buy, or not buy, a set of stores called See’s Candies way back in 1971. The asking price was three times the stores’ net worth, which was much higher than Buffett said he was accustomed to paying. But the stores would go on to earn $2-billion in cumulative earnings over the successive decade. Berkshire paid $25-million for the business.

The Wall Street Journal tribute to Munger records that Buffett wrote in 2015, “This purchase ended my pursuit of ‘cigar-butt’ investments — mediocre companies at ‘bargain’ prices — and set me in pursuit of splendid businesses selling at [reasonable] prices.” Munger had been urging this course for some years, “but I was a slow learner”.

Munger was famously the “man of few words” at Berkshire’s annual meetings, which still take place in front of tens of thousands of attendees. He allowed the company’s chairperson to take the limelight and hog the microphone. But often after Buffett had discussed an issue at length, he would unleash a single-sentence zinger.

The best known is perhaps when the two were asked at Berkshire’s annual meeting in 2000 about the inevitability of internet stocks (some of which were showing enormous returns). Buffett delivered a 500-word treatise. Munger said only, “If you mix raisins with turds, they’re still turds.” 

But people who knew the pair well said Munger’s reticence was really part of the act; in different circumstances, it was almost impossible to keep him quiet. There are some great examples on the internet, including his hour-long dissertation on The Psychology of Human Misjudgment, which was broken down into 25 cognitive biases. 

I suspect this was the other thing he brought to the world’s greatest investment house: a fascination with cognitive psychology. While Buffett often responds to questions in public with a financial perspective, Munger was more interested in the economics of psychology, a topic that invites too little academic interest.

One other thing Munger brought to Berkshire was a kind of philosophical adeptness. Munger loved to learn and to try and look at businesses from the opposite direction. In his book Poor Charlie’s Almanack, Munger advised: “Invert, always invert: Turn a situation or problem upside down. Look at it backward.” 

A good example of how this would work is to answer the speculative question: “How can we help India?” According to Munger’s “backwards” adage, the real question was not “How can we help India?”, but: “What is doing the worst damage to India, and how can we avoid it?” Suddenly a question that is conjectural and even philosophical becomes much more immediate and practical. 

I suspect that the other thing Munger brought to the relationship with Buffett was simply friendship, a very underestimated force in my experience. People have a natural tendency to look at the advice of opponents or even just interlocutors with suspicion. But you listen to your friends. You just do. 

The same Wall Street Journal tribute to Munger records Buffett’s first wife, Susan, saying after their first meeting in 1998, “I think Warren felt that Charlie was the smartest person he’d ever met, and I think Charlie felt Warren was the smartest person he had ever met.” 

I see a lot of this in successful businesses and partnerships; a balance between certain senior executives who like and respect each other, even if one is technically superior to the other, is often an absolutely crucial piece of organisational magic. Discussions between friends have a wonderful ability to clarify, enhance and advance good ideas while booting the bad ones. When it works, it works exponentially well. 

Really, the first line of the Wall Street Journal tribute says it all: “No equal business partner has ever played second fiddle better than Charlie Munger.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick Citizen

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
Maverick News

Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Maverick News

‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
Mysterious scramble from cabal of investors for the broke and broken Habib bank
Maverick News

Mysterious scramble from cabal of investors for the broke and broken Habib bank
Charlie Munger, more than Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Maverick News

Charlie Munger, more than Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Drones downed over Moscow; Russian grain donations due to land in Africa
Ukraine Crisis

Drones downed over Moscow; Russian grain donations due to land in Africa
Powerful Koch group endorses Haley’s 2024 Republican presidential bid
Maverick News

Powerful Koch group endorses Haley’s 2024 Republican presidential bid

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options