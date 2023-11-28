Newsdeck

Spy satellite

North Korea says its new spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon

North Korea says its new spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 November 2023 shows the launch of a new-type carrier rocket 'Chollima-1' carrying the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County, North Phyongan Province, North Korea, 21 November 2023. According to KCNA, North Korea's National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) has successfully launched the carrier rocket 'Chollima-1' and 'accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' on its orbit at 22:54:13, 705s after the launch'. EPA-EFE/KCNA
By Reuters
28 Nov 2023
0

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - After decades of satellite surveillance by foreign governments and analysts, North Korea has sent its first spy satellite on a global orbit with a message to the world: we can watch you too.

On Tuesday North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un had reviewed spy satellite photos of the White House, Pentagon and U.S. aircraft carriers at the naval base of Norfolk.

North Korea last week successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite, which it has said was designed to monitor U.S. and South Korean military movements.

Since then state media has reported the satellite photographed cities and military bases in South Korea, Guam, and Italy, in addition to the U.S. capital.

“Remember when you got that toy you always wanted at Xmas and were so excited you wanted to tell everyone about it?” Chad O’Carroll, founder of the North Korea-focused website NK News, said of the KCNA reports in a post on X.

So far, Pyongyang has not released any imagery, leaving analysts and foreign governments to debate how capable the new satellite actually is.

South Korea, which said on Tuesday the Nov. 30 launch date for its own first spy satellite on a U.S. Falcon 9 rocket would be delayed by weather, has said the North’s satellite capabilities could not be verified.

There’s no reason to doubt that the satellite could see the large areas or warships North Korea claimed it could, as even a medium-resolution camera could offer Pyongyang that capability, said Dave Schmerler, a satellite imagery expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS).

“But how useful those images are depends on what they want to use them for,” he said.

For medium-resolution satellites to be useful in a conflict, North Korea will need to launch many more to allow more frequent passes over key sites, Schmerler said, a goal that the North’s space agency has said it is pursuing.

“It’s a big leap for them going from zero to something, but until we can see the images they’re collecting, we’re speculating on its use cases,” he said.

Jeffrey Lewis, another researcher at CNS, said a state media photo of Kim examining the satellite images with his daughter suggest they may be panchromatic, a type of black-and-white photography that is sensitive to all wavelengths of visible light.

North Korea released panchromatic imagery of downtown Seoul after a rocket launch in December 2022 in what it said was a test of the satellite control, image taking and data downlink for its eventual military reconnaissance satellite.

Tuesday’s photos were the latest in a series of images of what KCNA described as “major target regions”.

Kim also inspected satellite photos of the Andersen Air Force Base in the U.S. Western Pacific territory of Guam and a U.S. shipyard and airbase in Norfolk and Newport, where four nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and a British aircraft carrier were spotted, KCNA said.

Commercial imagery of those cities on Nov. 27, the day North Korea says it captured its photographs, was not immediately available.

The United States and South Korea have condemned the satellite launch as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any use of ballistic technology.

(Reporting by Hyonhee ShinEditing by Chris Reese, Sandra Maler and Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Maverick News

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Lawyer warned me not to implicate Modack in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian claims in latest bail bid
Maverick News

Lawyer warned me not to implicate Modack in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian claims in latest bail bid
Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Maverick News

Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Boko Haram vs Guptas – judgment reveals extensive network around Cape Town extortion gangs
Maverick News

Boko Haram vs Guptas – judgment reveals extensive network around Cape Town extortion gangs

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 - 24 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 – 24 November 2023
Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
Newsdeck

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
Newsdeck

Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
Britain's Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Newsdeck

Britain's Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Snowstorm kills eight in Ukraine and Moldova, hundreds of towns lose power
Newsdeck

Snowstorm kills eight in Ukraine and Moldova, hundreds of towns lose power

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options