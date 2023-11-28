Euro Climbs to $1.10 For First Time Since August as Dollar Falls

After nearing parity with the dollar in early October, the euro has rebounded from a low of $1.05 to climb 5%. Yet, currency analysts at firms including ING, JPMorgan and HSBC warn that it is too early to bet on a sustained weakening in the dollar and the euro remains to be vulnerable to paring its recent gains.

“EUR/USD should remain almost solely a function of USD moves and Fed rate expectations,” said Francesco Pesole, a FX strategist at ING. “We are not convinced the pair has enough backing on the rates side to trade sustainably above 1.10 and favor instead a correction below 1.0900 in the coming days.”