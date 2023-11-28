Dollar extends losses as treasuries hold gains: markets wrap

An American flag is displayed on the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 26, 2017.

The greenback fell for a fourth day as it weakened against most of its major peers, with the yen leading the gains. An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds is due on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which is sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s rate path, fell by two basis points to 4.87%. Benchmark 10-year yields steadied after dropping eight basis points to around 4.4%. Australia and New Zealand bond yields tracked the declines.

Wall Street forecasters have turned more optimistic about the outlook for next year as investor sentiment improves and expectations of a recession are dialed back. Bets that US legislators are done with the rate-hiking cycle have also fuelled a rally in the S&P 500 this month, sinking short-term volatility expectations.

The July rate hike was probably the Fed’s last, according to Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

“But I always say, be careful what you wish for,” she said on Bloomberg Television. “If the market is right in expecting that rate cuts could start maybe even at the end of the first quarter, in the first half, that would require to some degree a weaker economic and labor market backdrop than what we’re seeing right now.”

The Bloomberg US Treasury Index recently shifted to a positive return for the year as signs of slowing inflation and measured jobs growth unleashed a rally that sent yields tumbling from their highest in more than a decade. Swaps data shows investors are pricing in around 95 basis points of Fed rate cuts from the January meeting into the end of next year.

Stocks in Asia were mixed. Japan equities declined on speculation of profit-taking, while Hong Kong equities fell and mainland China shares fluctuated. Traders continued to monitor the fallout from a criminal probe into China’s shadow banking giant Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co., with one lawyer estimating investor losses could reach $56-billion.

South Korean stocks held onto modest gains, and contracts for US equities were little changed.

“As both Japanese and US equities are at high levels driven by the bond rally, profit-taking selling is likely to occur,” said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities. However, “hopes for an end to deflation and improvement in corporate capital efficiency continue to provide a strong outlook for Japanese equities.”

Better returns

More than 60% of respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse survey expect stocks to provide better returns than bonds over the next month. That’s the highest level of excitement about equities that the survey registered since the question about the two assets was first asked in August 2022.

Traders will be closely watching another batch of economic data this week, including the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation. US sales of new houses fell in October after a downward revision to the prior month as decades-high mortgage rates weighed on demand. The Fed Bank of Dallas manufacturing index for November came in softer than expected.

In earnings, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. will underscore how businesses are prioritizing cybersecurity after recent high-profile corporate hacks, while Salesforce Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. are expected to post slower sales growth when they report this week, as overall corporate expenditure tightens.

Government debt sales in the US on Monday were met with mixed reactions, with a $55-billion auction of five-year bonds seeing strong demand while a $54-billion sale of two-year notes was soft.

Elsewhere, gold steadied near the highest level since May, supported by a slump in Treasury yields and bets that the Fed will start cutting interest rates. Oil edged higher after a string of losses as the market weighed the possibility of deeper output cuts from OPEC+ against signs supply is running ahead of demand.