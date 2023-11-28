Christmas markets open, and more from around the world

Christmas markets are opening across Germany this week. November 27, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Visitors walk around the annual Christmas market at Roemerberg square on the market’s opening day on November 27, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Crowds watch a festive Christmas decorations lighting ceremony at Porta do Sol square in Vigo, Spain, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said there are risks to the current growth outlook and that the euro-area economy may perform worse than currently expected. Photographer: Brais Lorenzo/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Theatrical performers on walk among visitors on the first day of the annual Gendarmenmarkt Christmas market on November 27, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Christmas markets are opening across Germany this week. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Visitors look at the Elgin marbles also known as the Parthenon marbles, at the British Museum in London, Britain, 28 November 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has canceled a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over a disagreement involving the Parthenon marbles. The marbles are a collection of Ancient Greek sculptures from the Parthenon and other structures from the Acropolis in Athens. They were removed from Ottoman Greece to Britain by 7th Earl of Elgin, and now held in the British Museum. Greece would like to see the marbles returned to Greece. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Visitors look at the Elgin Marbles also known as the Parthenon Marbles, at the British Museum in London, Britain, 28 November 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has cancelled a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over a disagreement involving the Parthenon marble. The marbles are a collection of Ancient Greek sculptures from the Parthenon and other structures from the Acropolis in Athens. They were removed from Ottoman Greece to Britain by the 7th Earl of Elgin and are now held in the British Museum. Greece would like to see the marbles returned to Greece. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Pedestrians cross the Strombron bridge during a heavy snowfall in central Stockholm, Sweden, 28 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomery
Harald Glööckler attends the “Kuenstler gegen Aids” charity gala at Stage Theater des Westens on November 27, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)
Students march during the declaration ceremony for peaceful elections outside the elections commission building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 November 2023. The presidential candidates signed the declaration for the upcoming presidential election on 14 February 2024. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Players of Tigres celebrate with the champions trophy after the final second leg match between Tigres UANL and America as part of the Torneo Apertura 2023 Liga MX Femenil at Universitario Stadium on November 27, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)
(L-R) Hugh Grant, Calah Lane, Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Sally Hawkins attend the “Wonka” Photocall at Potter’s Field Park on November 27, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
A general view during the Press Preview of ‘Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses’ at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on November 28, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
French Transport Minister Clement Beaune (L) and President of Ile-de-France Mobility Valerie Pecresse (R) inside the subway car during the first run of the Grand Paris Express line 15 south from the operating centre in Champigny sur Marne, outside Paris, 28 November 2023. Scheduled to be operational by the end of 2025, line 15 South is part of the Grand Paris Express project, which aims to improve transportation in the Paris suburbs. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
Police officers try to get hold of activists of Greenpeace in front of a barrel during a protest against the car industry in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 27 November 2023. The protest was staged by Greenpeace to protest against the car industry. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A family member reacts as she joins the protest in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 28 November 2023. BNP’s family members gathered in front of the National Press Club as they demanded for all leaders and activists’ immediate release. The protester’s effort to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice was blocked by the anti-riot police. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Migrants react upon arrival at Puerto Naos in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, 28 November 2023. A total of 98 people were rescued at sea as they travelled in two small boats trying to reach the Spanish coasts. EPA-EFE/Adriel Perdomo
People look at some of the 5,000 symbolic children’s gravestones on display in Esquilino Square during a rally promoted by the Palestinian community in memory of the children killed in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Rome, Italy, 27 November 2023. The protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave that followed it. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
An Israeli army helicopter transporting recently freed Israeli hostages lands at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, early 28 November 2023. Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that 11 hostages who Hamas held in Gaza were released on 27 November. The hostages are being airlifted to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, where they will be treated and reunited with their families, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. Israel and Hamas had agreed to a four-day ceasefire mediated by Qatar, the USA, and Egypt, which came into effect on 24 November and includes a deal for the release of people held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A devotee takes a dip inside the sacred pond at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru in New Delhi, India, 27 November 2023. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is celebrated by the Sikh community globally. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA DM
