Volcanic eruption on Mount Etna, and more from around the world

The snow-capped Etna spews hot lava, near Catania, Sicily island, Italy, 26 November 2023. One of Europe’s most active and tallest volcano has erupted again on 25 November 2023. EPA-EFE/DARIO LO SCAVO
The light of the setting sun is diffused by a kayer of fog over the landscape in the Puze parish, Ventspils county, Latvia, 26 November 2023. According to forecasters of the Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center a cold period with sub-zero temperatures of down to minus 12 degrees Celsius and lower is expected in Latvia for the end of November to the first weeks of December. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
A Bangladeshi labourer works at a brick field in Keraniganj, southwest of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 November 2023. Dhaka remains one of the most polluted cities globally, with construction debris, industrial pollution, vehicle emissions, and brick kilns identified as significant contributors to air pollution. The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) rates Bangladesh as one of the most polluted countries in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
A farmer takes part in a Kambala buffalo race of the local farming community from Mangalore, running on a wet track in Bangalore, India, on 25 November 2023. Kambala is a jockey running behind a pair of black buffaloes on a wet muddy field.
Kambala races are held during the winter months after the paddy harvest is done. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Participants from the Jerez Equestrian School perform on a day of the Ifema Madrid Horse Week (IMHW), at Ifema, in Madrid, Spain, on 25 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Aitor Martin
Participants from the Jerez Equestrian School perform on a day of the Ifema Madrid Horse Week (IMHW), at Ifema, in Madrid, Spain, on 25 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Aitor Martin
Martin Loewstroem Nyenget (L) of Norway reacts in the finish area during the Men 10.0 km Interval Start Classic race at the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Ruka, Finland, 25 November 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
Hanna Oberg of Sweden in action during the warm-up before the women’s 15km individual race of the IBU World Cup Biathlon in Ostersund, Sweden, 26 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Anders Wiklund
Diego Perez (L) and Francisco Cayulef of Chile react against Brazil in the final of the men’s double wheelchair tennis during the Parapan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile, 25 November 2023. EPA-EFE/OSVALDO VILLARROEL
British musician Roger Waters (R), co-founder of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd, performs in a concert as part of his ‘This is Not a Drill’ tour in Santiago, Chile, 25 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALES
Shopkeepers sit outside their shops in a usually crowded street in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City in Jerusalem, 25 November 2023. The Christian communities in Jerusalem’s Old City are suffering indirectly from the consequences of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with a sharp drop in their activities, traditionally linked to the tourism sector and which has fallen sharply since the Hamas attacks on Israel on 07 October 2023. According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, less than 100,000 tourists arrived in Israel in October 2023, around one-fourth of the number of tourists recorded in the same period the previous year. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Armenian Priest Parsegh of the Armenian Apostolic Church at the Saint James Cathedral before the liturgy in Jerusalem, 25 November 2023. The Christian communities in Jerusalem’s Old City are suffering indirectly from the consequences of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with a sharp drop in their activities, traditionally linked to the tourism sector and which has fallen sharply since the Hamas attacks on Israel on 07 October 2023. According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, less than 100,000 tourists arrived in Israel in October 2023, around one-fourth of the number of tourists recorded in the same period the previous year. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Wind turbine components were manufactured at a Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. plant in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, China, on Thursday, May 31, 2023. China will lift renewables capacity to about 3.9 terawatts by 2030, more than three times the amount in 2022, BNEF said in a report last week. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Packages move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment centre on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. An estimated 182 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, the most since 2017, according to the National Retail Federation. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An actor performs during the play ‘Salida al Sol, Camino a la Paz’ as part of an event marking the seventh anniversary of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) rebel group, at the Colon Theatre in Bogota, Colombia, 24 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega
Paul Lynch, author of “Prophet Song”, accepts the 2023 Booker Prize at the Winner Ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, Britain, 26 November 2023. The Booker Prize is a literary award conferred each year for the best novel written in the English language, which was published in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The shortlist of six books in the running for the prize was selected from 163 books published between 01 October 2022 and 30 September 2023. EPA-EFE/DAVID CLIFF
British actor Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet before the Ceremony of the 20th Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco, 25 November 2023. The festival runs from 24 November to 02 December. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
TOTALementDown and Extinction Rebellion environmental activists stage a protest against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project in front of TotalEnergies headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2023. Activists protest against an oil megaproject that TotalEnergies plans to launch in Uganda and Tanzania. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the largest heated cross-border oil pipeline ever, aims to the development of Ugandan oil fields and transport crude oil to the port of Tanga in Tanzania on the Indian Ocean. EPA-EFE/FREDERIC SIERAKOWSKI
A general plan of elements was illuminated during the light show “Brilla Madrid Zoo” Christmas Lights Exhibition at Parque Juan Carlos I on November 25, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images) DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.