Kenya Revives Privatization Program Amid IMF-Supported Reforms

The government has rewritten its privatization law this year to accelerate the process as part of reforms agreed on with the International Monetary Fund. Proceeds from the sales will raise revenue for the cash-strapped government, while reducing the reliance of loss-making entities on the National Treasury.

The East African nation entered an IMF economic program in 2021 that will unlock about $4.4 billion of financing. It agreed on several reforms to improve macroeconomic stability and restore confidence and access to international bond markets.

President William Ruto announced last week his government would divest from 35 firms through the Nairobi Securities Exchange or outright sales. Advisers are also reviewing another 100 entities to determine how much the government should offload, he said.

“Privatization and restructuring is geared toward government’s efforts for fiscal consolidation and spurring economic development,” according to the Treasury statement. It didn’t provide the size of shareholdings that will be up for disposal.

Companies up for Privatization: