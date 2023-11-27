Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Kenya Revives Privatization Program Amid IMF-Supported Reforms

Kenya Revives Privatization Program Amid IMF-Supported Reforms
A petrol pump in Nairobi.
By Bloomberg
27 Nov 2023
0

The Kenyan government will sell stakes in 11 state-owned enterprises, kick-starting a privatization program that stalled after it offered investors shares in Safaricom Plc 15 years ago. 

The companies listed for privatization include Kenya Pipeline Co., National Oil Corp. of Kenya, Kenyatta International Convention Centre and New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Ltd., all fully owned by the government, the National Treasury said in a statement on its website.

The government has rewritten its privatization law this year to accelerate the process as part of reforms agreed on with the International Monetary Fund. Proceeds from the sales will raise revenue for the cash-strapped government, while reducing the reliance of loss-making entities on the National Treasury.

The East African nation entered an IMF economic program in 2021 that will unlock about $4.4 billion of financing. It agreed on several reforms to improve macroeconomic stability and restore confidence and access to international bond markets.

President William Ruto announced last week his government would divest from 35 firms through the Nairobi Securities Exchange or outright sales. Advisers are also reviewing another 100 entities to determine how much the government should offload, he said.

“Privatization and restructuring is geared toward government’s efforts for fiscal consolidation and spurring economic development,” according to the Treasury statement. It didn’t provide the size of shareholdings that will be up for disposal.

Companies up for Privatization:

  • Kenya Pipeline — Profitable monopoly, remits annual dividends; several ongoing legal cases
  • National Oil Corp. — relies on public funding for capital projects
    • Will require restructuring to separate upstream and downstream businesses
    • Has had huge losses, negative working capital, low liquidity
    • “NOCK to retain upstream operations with expanded mandate to hold on behalf of government all oil fields/blocks in the country”
  • New Kenya Co-operative Creameries — fully state-owned and profitable
  • Kenya Seed — 53% held by state-owned Agricultural Development Corp.; subsidiaries Simlaw Seeds Kenya, Kibo Seed Tanzania, Simlaw Seeds Uganda, Kenya Seed Rwanda
  • Kenya Literature Bureau — wholly state-owned and profitable; 2.7 billion shillings ($17.6 million) turnover in 2021-22
  • Kenyatta International Conference Centre — while profitable, still relies on exchequer for recurring expenses
  • Mwea Rice Mills — 55% held by National Irrigation Authority
  • Western Kenya Rice Mills — National Irrigation Authority owns 60%
  • Numerical Machining Complex — owned by Kenya Railways and Kenya Shipyards, both are state-owned; operational and financial performance poor due to lack of resources for investments and working capital
  • Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers — 35% government stake, loss-making
  • Rivatex — owned by Moi University; relies on government for operations

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Maverick News

Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
SA Post Office set to relinquish social grants paymaster role
South Africa

SA Post Office set to relinquish social grants paymaster role
Cape Town cops snitched to ‘The Guptas’ gang, endangering mass shooting witness – judge sounds corruption alarm again
Maverick News

Cape Town cops snitched to ‘The Guptas’ gang, endangering mass shooting witness – judge sounds corruption alarm again
Inquiry to investigate SA under-19 cricket captain’s pro-Israel comments at awards ceremony
South Africa

Inquiry to investigate SA under-19 cricket captain’s pro-Israel comments at awards ceremony

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 - 24 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 – 24 November 2023
South Africa’s Central Bank Confirms Discussions to Tap Reserves
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Central Bank Confirms Discussions to Tap Reserves
Markets Cheer as Milei Drops Dollarization for Macri Brass
Newsdeck

Markets Cheer as Milei Drops Dollarization for Macri Brass
Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed
Newsdeck

Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed
South Africa Plans Tougher Rules in Wake of Rand-Rigging Probe
Newsdeck

South Africa Plans Tougher Rules in Wake of Rand-Rigging Probe

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options