Business Maverick

POWER CRISIS

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Ray Mahlaka
27 Nov 2023
0

Eskom officials have forecast that there will be rolling blackouts (between stages 1 and 3) every day during December and January — except for six days. And that is the best-case scenario. Electricity situation looks dire for most of 2024 and early 2025, with demand on the rise and uncomfortable levels of unplanned blackouts.

A forecast by Eskom officials on the state of SA’s electricity system has shown that there will be consistent blackouts in December and January — contradicting the recent claims made by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Eskom officials recently delivered a presentation to the Consumer Goods Council of SA, an industry body representing SA’s biggest retailers, detailing that the country will still be subject to deep power cuts in December and January.

Daily Maverick has seen the 30-page presentation dated 22 November.

The officials forecast that there will be blackouts (between stages 1 and 3) every day during December — except for three days. This is the best-case scenario, which relies on fewer unplanned breakdowns at Eskom power stations. The worst-case scenario involves load shedding of between stages 4 and 6 every day during December, with no respite. A similar best and worst-case scenario is forecast for January.  

Eskom has forecast that the peak residual use over December and January will be between 23,000MW and 27,000MW, while planned outages (usually a result of generating units at power stations being taken offline for maintenance) are expected to be between 6,800MW and 10,100MW.

Exacerbating this situation is that unplanned outages (usually as a result of a breakdown in electricity generating units) are forecast to be above 16,000MW. In most scenarios during December and January, electricity shortfalls of more than 4,000MW are forecast by Eskom officials, necessitating the implementation of rolling blackouts.

Even for most of 2024 and early 2025, the electricity situation looks dire, with demand being on the rise and uncomfortable levels of unplanned blackouts being recorded, which puts the entire system in jeopardy (see below).

eskom blackouts

(Source: Eskom presentation)

Arguably, the table above paints a picture of Eskom and the government being unable to fix the power crisis that undermines the economy and investments in the country and harms the quality of life.

The forecast by Eskom officials is in stark contrast to the promise made by Ramokgopa during his briefing on 26 November, when he assured the media there would be fewer blackouts over December and that some days would be free of blackouts.

Ramokgopa said electricity demand during December was expected to be lower against a backdrop of lower industrial demand, adding that this would make it possible to suspend blackouts on some days.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘We were never at Stage 8’ — Ramokgopa dismisses speculation Joburg hit a load shedding record

However, December is usually dicey for the electricity situation as hotter conditions during the month make power stations and their parts more susceptible to overheating and breakdowns. This has been the case going back seven years.

Read more on Daily Maverick: Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts

Ramokgopa has also pinned his hopes for an improved electricity situation in December on the return online of units 2 and 5 at the Kusile Power Station, which would provide Eskom with “sufficient capacity” to stave off high levels of blackouts.

Daily Maverick asked Eskom for comment on the presentation by its officials, but the power utility was not immediately available to comment. This article will be updated accordingly. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Maverick News

Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
SA Post Office set to relinquish social grants paymaster role
South Africa

SA Post Office set to relinquish social grants paymaster role
Cape Town cops snitched to ‘The Guptas’ gang, endangering mass shooting witness – judge sounds corruption alarm again
Maverick News

Cape Town cops snitched to ‘The Guptas’ gang, endangering mass shooting witness – judge sounds corruption alarm again
Treasury orders Makana Municipality to pay back R60.7m in unspent infrastructure grants
Maverick News

Treasury orders Makana Municipality to pay back R60.7m in unspent infrastructure grants

TOP READS IN SECTION

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
Maverick News

Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
ANC veterans in Limpopo accuse provincial leaders of ‘incessant interference’ in candidate list process
Maverick News

ANC veterans in Limpopo accuse provincial leaders of ‘incessant interference’ in candidate list process
Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Maverick News

Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
‘We were never at Stage 8’ — Ramokgopa dismisses speculation Joburg hit a load shedding record
Maverick News

‘We were never at Stage 8’ — Ramokgopa dismisses speculation Joburg hit a load shedding record

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options