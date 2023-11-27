Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Elon Musk to meet Israeli president as antisemitism furore brews

Elon Musk to meet Israeli president as antisemitism furore brews
Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has been cited by the European Union as the biggest outlet for peddlers of Russian disinformation. (Photo: Chesnot / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
27 Nov 2023
0

Elon Musk will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and representatives of the families of hostages held in Gaza, in an apparent effort to defuse a growing furore over his endorsement of an antisemitic tweet.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive is slated to join a closed-door discussion on Monday with the family representatives and Herzog about the need to curb online antisemitism, a spokesperson for the president’s office said in a brief statement.

The billionaire has denied being racist and defended his views after endorsing the tweet, which drew condemnation from the White House and rights activists. Critics have accused the world’s richest person of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on X, the service formerly known as Twitter that Musk bought for $44-billion last year. The backlash came around the same time Media Matters published a report pointing out alleged pro-Nazi content, triggering an exodus of advertisers including IBM and Apple. Musk has sued the liberal watchdog group.

It’s unclear whether Musk intends to raise other issues while in Israel, which is waging war against Hamas after militants killed about 1,200 people and took some 240 hostages in the attack on 7 October. Both sides are now in a four-day ceasefire to allow the release of hostages.

Read More: Musk Defends Himself on X After Antisemitic Furor Deepens

While Musk has drawn support from notable figures including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, others continue to censure the famously outspoken billionaire. UK premier Rishi Sunak became the latest to speak out against Musk, in a careful criticism that stopped short of the full-throated condemnation by US President Joe Biden.

The furore centres on a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people are stoking hatred against White people. Musk responded to that tweet by saying it was “the actual truth.” 

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, attended a march against antisemitism in central London. The Israel-Hamas conflict has exacerbated community tensions and led to a spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes.

Read More: Elon Musk’s Trip Into the Extremist Rabbit Hole Is Hobbling X

This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2023

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
ANC veterans in Limpopo accuse provincial leaders of ‘incessant interference’ in candidate list process
Maverick News

ANC veterans in Limpopo accuse provincial leaders of ‘incessant interference’ in candidate list process
SA Post Office set to relinquish social grants paymaster role
South Africa

SA Post Office set to relinquish social grants paymaster role
Cape Town's investigations unit head Talmakkies suspended over ‘shocking’ behaviour saga linked to son’s murder case
Maverick News

Cape Town's investigations unit head Talmakkies suspended over ‘shocking’ behaviour saga linked to son’s murder case
Margaret Arnolds, Joburg Council’s new Speaker, signals what’s in store for the city’s 6m residents
Maverick News

Margaret Arnolds, Joburg Council’s new Speaker, signals what’s in store for the city’s 6m residents

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Post Office set to relinquish social grants paymaster role
South Africa

SA Post Office set to relinquish social grants paymaster role
Nedbank finally finds its Prince Charming CEO – next door at Absa
Maverick News

Nedbank finally finds its Prince Charming CEO – next door at Absa
After the Bell: Should government cash its half-a-trillion-rand GFECRA windfall?
South Africa

After the Bell: Should government cash its half-a-trillion-rand GFECRA windfall?
Used, abused and discarded – former coal miners from Limpopo launch class action against Exxaro
Maverick News

Used, abused and discarded – former coal miners from Limpopo launch class action against Exxaro
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on SA’s hotels, the Christmas retail outlook and Growthpoint
Maverick News

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on SA’s hotels, the Christmas retail outlook and Growthpoint

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options