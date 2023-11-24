Newsdeck

Drilling snag delays rescue of 41 men stuck in Indian tunnel

epa10991007 Rescue workers near the site of a tunnel collapse on the Brahmakal Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi, India, 23 November 2023. Rescue and relief operations were underway as 40 workers remained trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed on 12 November 2023. According to the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, the workers were expected to be rescued within the next 24 hours. EPA-EFE/ABHYUDAYA KOTNALA
By Reuters
24 Nov 2023
SILKYARA, India, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hopes for the imminent rescue of 41 men trapped in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for nearly two weeks were foiled by a problem with the drilling equipment, an official said on Friday,but efforts to reach the workers should resume soon.

By Saurabh Sharma

The men, low-wage construction workers, have been confined in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12. Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

Attempts to pull them out by drilling through the debris of rock, stones and metal and pushing through an evacuation pipe have been slowed by snags.

Rescuers had hoped to finish the drilling late on Thursday but had to suspend it after the platform on which the auger drilling machine is fixed was damaged and needed to be repaired, Deepak Patil, who is heading the rescue operation, told Reuters.

The last 10 metres (33 ft) of the 60-metre (197 ft) debris pile is left to be drilled through and work will resume once the platform is ready, he said.

The collapsed tunnel is on the Char Dham pilgrimage route, one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

It aims to link four key Hindu pilgrimage sites with 890 km (550 miles) of two-lane road, at a cost of $1.5 billion.

Following the collapse, the National Highways Authority of India will do a safety audit of 29 tunnels it is building, the government has said.

(Writing by YP Rajesh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

