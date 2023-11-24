Newsdeck

Travel

China offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy

China offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy
Passengers arrive at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China, 31 August 2023. China has removed the Covid-19 nucleic acid or antigen test requirements for all inbound international travelers starting on 30 August 2023 after an announcement by Chinas foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
By Reuters
24 Nov 2023
0

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China will temporarily exempt citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia from needing visas to visit the world's second-largest economy in a bid to give a boost to post-pandemic tourism.

From Dec. 1 to Nov. 30 next year, citizens of those countries entering China for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, or transiting for no more than 15 days, will not need a visa, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

China has been taking steps in recent months – including restoring international flight routes – to revive its tourism sector following three years of strict COVID-19 measures that largely shut its borders to the outside world.

The government is also looking to re-establish its image around the world after clashing with many Western countries on various issues including COVID, human rights, Taiwan and trade.

A recent Pew Research Center survey in 24 countries revealed that views of China were broadly negative, with 67% of adults expressing unfavourable views.

More than half of the respondents said China interfered in the affairs of other countries and did not take into account the interests of others.

“This decision will facilitate travel to China for many German citizens to an unprecedented extent,” Germany’s ambassador to China, Patricia Flor, said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We hope that the Chinese government will implement the measures announced today for all EU member states,” she said.

Visa-free travel to Germany for Chinese nationals would only be possible if all members of the European Schengen Agreement approved, she said.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who is in Beijing, wrote on X: “An excellent new announcement on the occasion of my visit from my counterpart Wang Yi!”

This month, China expanded its visa-free transit policy to 54 countries to include citizens of Norway.

In August, China scrapped all COVID test requirements for inbound travellers. It resumed 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei in July.

International flights in and out the country, while recovering more slowly than services on the domestic network, have been picking up.

China’s aviation authority said in October that 16,680 weekly flights were expected from November through March, with passenger flights expected to reach 71% of the total four years ago.

The European Chamber of Commerce in China also said the move would help boost business confidence. “It is a positive that the authorities are taking steps to facilitate people-to-people exchanges,” it added.

(Reporting by Joe Cash, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill and Miral Fahmy)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Used, abused and discarded – former coal miners from Limpopo launch class action against Exxaro
Maverick News

Used, abused and discarded – former coal miners from Limpopo launch class action against Exxaro
Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Eastern Cape schools head to court after education department slashes next year’s budget
South Africa

Eastern Cape schools head to court after education department slashes next year’s budget
‘There’s no substitute for water; there’s a substitute for coal,’ expert warns over Uthaka Energy plan to mine in Wakkerstroom
Maverick News

‘There’s no substitute for water; there’s a substitute for coal,’ expert warns over Uthaka Energy plan to mine in Wakkerstroom
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 24 Nov
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 24 Nov

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Newsdeck

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Dutch Far-Right Leader Wilders Scores Shock Election Victory
Newsdeck

Dutch Far-Right Leader Wilders Scores Shock Election Victory
South Africa’s Central Bank Confirms Discussions to Tap Reserves
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Central Bank Confirms Discussions to Tap Reserves
Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed
Newsdeck

Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed
I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.