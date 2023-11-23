Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US, China accelerate aviation talks following Biden-Xi deals

US, China accelerate aviation talks following Biden-Xi deals
An aeroplane of China Eastern Airlines prepares to land at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, 22 March 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/WU HONG)
By Bloomberg
23 Nov 2023
0

American and Chinese officials are working to bring back more passenger flights between the world’s two largest economies, another sign of progress following deals struck last week between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in California.

Civil Aviation Administration of China chief Song Zhiyong held talks with the US ambassador Nicholas Burns on Tuesday in Beijing, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday. The duo had “in-depth” discussions on significantly increasing flights and enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ civil aviation sectors across the board, the Chinese readout added.

Read More: China weighs ending freeze on Boeing with 737 Max deal in US

Burns described his meeting with Song as “productive” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Aviation connects us all, and US firms enable that connectivity in China and the world,” he added.

The Hong Kong-listed shares in China’s biggest airlines traded lower Thursday. As of 9.41am local time, China Southern Airlines Co. declined 1%, China Eastern Airlines Corp fell 0.8% and Air China Ltd. was down 0.7%. The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 0.7%.

Biden’s talks with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit had yielded progress in repairing strained ties in the bilateral relationship, hailing agreements to restore high-level military communications, combat fentanyl and open a dialogue over artificial intelligence. The meeting on 15 November also saw an agreement to substantially increase flights between the two countries early next year, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Shortly after the summit, Air China Ltd. announced it will resume flights to Washington and increase its service to Los Angeles starting this month.

Flights between the US and China, which averaged 340 a week before Covid-19 sent the world into lockdowns, were slow to return after pandemic controls were lifted. American officials said last month that flights between the countries would increase to 70 a week in early November.

Song also attended the US-China Aviation Cooperation Program reception held at Burns’s residence and addressed an audience of more than 100 that included officials from aviation regulators in both countries as well as representatives from Boeing Co. including its China head Alvin Liu and other firms. China is encouraging American aviation businesses to invest and expand in the country, he said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
City of Cape Town investigator acted ‘inappropriately and shockingly’ in son’s murder case, court finds
Maverick News

City of Cape Town investigator acted ‘inappropriately and shockingly’ in son’s murder case, court finds

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Business Maverick

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Parliament and Treasury at odds over two-pot retirement reform implementation date
Maverick News

Parliament and Treasury at odds over two-pot retirement reform implementation date
New vehicle dealer sentiment hits the skids, a sign of the road ahead for SA’s economy
Maverick News

New vehicle dealer sentiment hits the skids, a sign of the road ahead for SA’s economy
After the Bell: The extraordinary example of Kayamandi
Business Maverick

After the Bell: The extraordinary example of Kayamandi

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.