Maverick Citizen

MIDTERM BUDGET

‘Spending exceeds revenue,’ says Eastern Cape MEC as conditional grants slashed

‘Spending exceeds revenue,’ says Eastern Cape MEC as conditional grants slashed
Eastern Cape MEC for Economic Development And Tourism Mlungisi Mvoko. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile)
By Estelle Ellis
23 Nov 2023
0

The departments of human settlements, education, health and transport lost the most as conditional grants were slashed in the medium-term budget presented on Thursday by Eastern Cape MEC for finance Mlungisi Mvoko.

Eastern Cape MEC for Finance Mlungisi Mvoko called for zero tolerance for financial mismanagement and underspending as he presented a tight medium-term budget for the province on Thursday.

Mvoko said the province’s economy had shown clear signs of resilience in the face of dire conditions caused by SA’s logistics and electricity crises, the impact of natural disasters and a poor global outlook.

He said if the national government solved the problems at Transnet and the electricity crisis, the Eastern Cape economy would grow faster.

The agricultural and manufacturing sectors in the province had shown growth, but unemployment was still at 38% and the fiscal outlook, Mvoko said, remained constrained.

“Spending exceeds revenue,” he said, but pointed out that the province had received some funding to absorb increases for public servants that were agreed upon earlier this year. But at the same time, it had lost millions in conditional grants. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Service delivery collapse: ‘Gatvol’ Eastern Cape resident reports provincial-wide failures

The budget comes under further pressure in the face of a series of court orders for political and department heads to report back on progress made in providing education infrastructure, service delivery and addressing hunger in the province.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Children are dying of hunger in the Eastern Cape – declare a disaster, urges Human Rights Commission

Mvoko said the Eastern Cape was in a prime position to provide renewable energy to the country and had built up significant capacity in wind farms. 

But, he warned, there was no room for the province to lose money due to underspending.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eastern Cape warns of drastic budget-slashing to meet national government targets

He called on the political heads of departments to show “zero tolerance” for managers who failed to comply with financial rules. 

Mvoko said he was worried that some municipalities that had received millions in disaster funding would not spend the funds in time. 

The Democratic Alliance chief whip in the legislature, Bobby Stevenson, said the adjustments budget had seen the vast majority of funds allocated for salaries. 

“Social development, for example, was awarded R25-million for salaries but nothing more to feed hungry children.

“When one looks at the cuts to conditional grants, of R761-million, one sees that R133-million was cut from health, R247-million from education, of which R228-million was cut from the school infrastructure grant, and R70-million from road maintenance. The biggest cut was R256-million from the Department of Human Settlements.” 

“Despite these significant cuts, MEC Mvoko has failed to spell out any long-term plans to address the elephant in the room, the runaway cost of employment in the public sector, which is currently at around 66%.

“This has been partly driven by the cadre deployment of incompetent millionaire managers rather than focusing on filling critical vacancies on the frontlines of service delivery.

“The Harvard report on Growth Through Inclusion says that if South Africa is to return to growth, it must arrest the collapse of state capacity. The lack of state capacity in the Eastern Cape impacts economic growth, and without economic growth, we will never be able to bring down the unemployment rate, which is the highest in the country,” Stevenson said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling results
Maverick News

ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling results
Western Cape police chief warns cops as constable nabbed for allegedly helping suspect to escape
Maverick News

Western Cape police chief warns cops as constable nabbed for allegedly helping suspect to escape
Lottery to slap ex board members with criminal complaints as frustration with NPA, Hawks mounts
South Africa

Lottery to slap ex board members with criminal complaints as frustration with NPA, Hawks mounts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Maverick News

Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Western Cape police chief warns cops as constable nabbed for allegedly helping suspect to escape
Maverick News

Western Cape police chief warns cops as constable nabbed for allegedly helping suspect to escape

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Massive Maverick Year End Sale Banner

Massive Maverick Year End Sale now on!

left to get 20-60% of EVERYTHING in store in the Daily Maverick Shop .

Grab books, merch, games for yourself or your Secret Santa.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options