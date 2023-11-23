Newsdeck

Newsdeck

A Thanksgiving tradition returns: busy roads, crowded airports

A Thanksgiving tradition returns: busy roads, crowded airports
US airline giant Delta Air Lines launched a new service between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Atlanta on Saturday, 3 December. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Shawn Thew)
By Reuters
23 Nov 2023
0

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Millions of Americans crowded into airports or hit the road on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving Day, creating the busiest travel day since the pandemic virtually shut down the tradition of visiting friends and family over the long holiday weekend.

By Daniel Trotta and Allison Lampert

A sprawling storm that brought downpours and gusting winds to much of the eastern U.S. on Tuesday was moving offshore on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, easing fears of significant flight delays.

Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27, U.S. airlines will carry a record high 29.9 million passengers, according to Airlines for America, an industry forecaster, or 9% more than a year earlier and up 1.7 million passengers from the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, 2.6 million passengers were screened at airport security checkpoints, the highest ever for a Tuesday before Thanksgiving, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. Wednesday was expected to be even busier.

As of midday on Wednesday, the major U.S. airlines had few flight cancellations, boding well for the rest of the day, said Mike Arnot, a spokesperson for aviation analytics company Cirium.

On Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle exploded at the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls, prompting authorities to shut down all four crossings between western New York and Ontario.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport was closed to international flights, and domestic travelers were subject to enhanced screening, airport officials said, including security checks of all vehicles entering the airport.

 

TRAVEL REBOUND

On the highways, the American Automobile Association expects55.4 million travelers to head 50 miles (80 km) or more away from home from Wednesday to Sunday, up 2.3% over last year. That is the third highest since the motorists group began tracking holiday travel in 2000 – though still lower than the number recorded in 2019, before COVID shut down the country.

 

Falling gasoline prices and airfares have made travel more affordable as inflation has eased. Gas prices have dropped 15% since mid-September, according to GasBuddy, a tracking website, while the travel site Hopper showed that flights for Thanksgiving week were 14% cheaper than last year.

The two major airports in Houston, Texas were expecting to shatter their record of air travelers from Nov. 16-28. Some 2.4 million people were expected to fly through Houston, up 11% from that period in 2022, the airports’ management said.

Most of the severe weather that dropped inches of rain across the Eastern seaboard was expected to clear by Thursday, when millions of Americans will gather for the traditional turkey meal and watch American football on TV.

A “white Thanksgiving” was still likely for parts of New England, the National Weather Service said, where some New Hampshire towns woke up on Wednesday to as much as six inches (15 cm) of snow.

Out West, a snowstorm in the northern and central Rocky Mountains and adjacent High Plans will likely affect Thanksgiving travel from Wednesday night through Friday, the weather service said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
City of Cape Town investigator acted ‘inappropriately and shockingly’ in son’s murder case, court finds
Maverick News

City of Cape Town investigator acted ‘inappropriately and shockingly’ in son’s murder case, court finds

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Newsdeck

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023
Changpeng Zhao, Brawling Titan of Binance, Meets a Sudden Defeat
Newsdeck

Changpeng Zhao, Brawling Titan of Binance, Meets a Sudden Defeat
Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas
World

Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas
Peru archaeologists unearth 1,000-year-old mummies of children in Lima
Newsdeck

Peru archaeologists unearth 1,000-year-old mummies of children in Lima

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.