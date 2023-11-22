Newsdeck

UK to Weigh Retail Share Offer of NatWest Stock, Hunt Says

A Natwest bank branch. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
22 Nov 2023
The UK government is weighing selling shares it holds in NatWest Group Plc to retail investors for the first time, as it looks to hasten its exit from the lender. 

Any move would take place in the next 12 months and would be “subject to market conditions and achieving value for money,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday during his Autumn Statement.

NatWest shares dropped as much as 2.2% before paring those losses to about 1.26%.

The government has been steadily selling down its holding in recent years through a variety of means. It said last year it would carry out open market sales in NatWest for an additional year. At that time, the government said no more than 15% of the lender’s aggregate total trading volume would be sold over the duration of the plan.

The Treasury remains NatWest’s biggest shareholder, more than a decade after RBS’s £46 billion bailout. After an off-market sale in May, the Treasury said it would hold roughly 39% of the bank’s voting rights. It has previously said its break-even price on a sale would be around 400 pence per share.

The remarks were part of Hunt’s Autumn Statement on Wednesday. The chancellor is aiming to boost business investment by £20 billion ($25 billion) a year with measures including making permanent a 100% tax relief on investment spending by British businesses.

