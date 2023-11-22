UK to Weigh Retail Share Offer of NatWest Stock, Hunt Says

BREAKING: The UK will “explore options” for a NatWest retail share offer in the next 12 months, announces Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, “subject to market conditions and achieving value for money” https://t.co/WEOMO92O1F pic.twitter.com/jchBLjkSBC — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) November 22, 2023

NatWest shares dropped as much as 2.2% before paring those losses to about 1.26%.

The government has been steadily selling down its holding in recent years through a variety of means. It said last year it would carry out open market sales in NatWest for an additional year. At that time, the government said no more than 15% of the lender’s aggregate total trading volume would be sold over the duration of the plan.

The Treasury remains NatWest’s biggest shareholder, more than a decade after RBS’s £46 billion bailout. After an off-market sale in May, the Treasury said it would hold roughly 39% of the bank’s voting rights. It has previously said its break-even price on a sale would be around 400 pence per share.

The remarks were part of Hunt’s Autumn Statement on Wednesday. The chancellor is aiming to boost business investment by £20 billion ($25 billion) a year with measures including making permanent a 100% tax relief on investment spending by British businesses.