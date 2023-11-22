Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Peru archaeologists unearth 1,000-year-old mummies of children in Lima

Peru archaeologists unearth 1,000-year-old mummies of children in Lima
Traffic passes in front of buildings on Faria Lima Avenue in the financial district of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, 1 September 2022.
By Reuters
22 Nov 2023
0

LIMA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed four mummies of children believed to be at least 1,000 years old from what was once a sacred ceremonial space that is now in one of the oldest neighbourhoods of modern-day Lima.

Researchers believe the children, discovered on Monday alongside the remains of an adult, come from the Ychsma culture that developed on Peru’s central coast before the Inca Empire rose to span swathes of the Andean region.

Some remains were found at the foot of a staircase on a small hill which is believed to have once hidden a temple. Luis Takuda, an archaeologist in Lima’s Rimac district, said the temple was likely built 3,500 years ago.

“This whole area is a very important ceremonial chamber,” Takuda said. “The people who lived here during the Ychsma period still considered it a sacred space and therefore buried their dead here.”

Takuda said the mummies’ skulls still had hair on them. The remains were found alongside ceramics.

With a population of about 10 million, the Peruvian capital is home to some 400 archaeological ruins.

Peru’s largest archaeological sites are located outside Lima in places such as Cusco, which was the capital of the Inca Empire and fell to Spanish conquistadores in the 16th century.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Marco Aquino and Sarah Morland; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Maverick News

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Lives turned upside down by cellphone theft a stark indicator of SA’s public safety and policing gaps
Op-eds

Lives turned upside down by cellphone theft a stark indicator of SA’s public safety and policing gaps

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023
SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Newsdeck

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Newsdeck

Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Newsdeck

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Rapper A$AP Rocky ordered to stand trial in Los Angeles on assault charges
Newsdeck

Rapper A$AP Rocky ordered to stand trial in Los Angeles on assault charges

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.