Newsdeck

Trapped in the Himalayas

Indian rescuers close in on workers trapped in Himalayan tunnel

Indian rescuers close in on workers trapped in Himalayan tunnel
A handout photo made available by the Information Department, Uttarkashi Government of India shows a trapped laborer in a tunnel standing in front of a camera sent through a pipe by rescuers, on the Brahmakhal Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, India, 20 November 2023 (issued 21 November 2023). Following the collapse of the tunnel on 19 November 2023, the efforts to rescue 40 laborers trapped in an under-construction tunnel were underway. Authorities and rescue agencies are planning to drill from the top to reach the trapped people until an escape passage is created, officials and the head of the rescue team said. EPA-EFE/INFORMATON DEPARTMENT UTTARKAHSI
By Reuters
22 Nov 2023
0

SILKYARA, India, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Rescuers hope to drill through the last third of the debris blocking a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas by early on Thursday to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days, an official said, so long as there are no new hurdles.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.

By Wednesday, rescuers drilled through 42 m (130 ft) of an estimated 60 m (197 ft) that need to be cleared in order to push through a pipe wide enough for the men to crawl out, said Mahmood Ahmed, an official of the firm building the tunnel.

“Many hurdles can emerge, but if they don’t, we hope that by late in the night or early tomorrow we all will get some good news,” Ahmed, the managing director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), told reporters.

Possible obstructions in the debris could include large boulders, stones and metal girders, he said, adding that welding together the evacuation pipe needed more time than drilling.

 

First images from within the tunnel showed workers in white and yellow hardhats standing in the confined space and communicating with rescuers on Tuesday, after a medical endoscopy camera was pushed through a smaller pipeline.

The trapped men have been receiving fruits and cooked food items after a second, larger pipeline was pushed through on Monday.

Toiletries and clothing have also been pushed through, said

Neeraj Khairwal, a rescue co-ordination official.

“The workers are very positive and they are in a very good mental state,” he added.

Physicians and chest specialists are among 15 doctors at the site, said R.C.S. Panwar, the district’s chief medical officer, with 40 ambulances set to be placed on standby.

The anxious families of 11 of the 41 trapped men have reached the accident site, eager to see them rescued. Those trapped are low-wage workers, most of them from poor states in India’s north and east.

“I am worried, and will be worried, while my brother is not out of this tunnel, but now it looks like the time has come,” said Indrajeet Kumar, who travelled from the eastern state of Jharkhand, worried about his trapped brother, Vishwajeet.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Silkyara; Writing by YP Rajesh and Shivam Patel)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Maverick News

Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas
World

Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023
SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Newsdeck

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Newsdeck

Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Newsdeck

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas
World

Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.