Newsdeck

Netherlands vote

Dutch vote in tight election with far right set for gains

Dutch vote in tight election with far right set for gains
JA21 (Right Answer 2021) party leader Joost Eerdmans (L) walks outside a voting station on the day of the House of Representatives elections in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2023. Dutch voters are heading to the polls on 22 November to elect the members of the House of Representatives and a new prime minister, after Netherlands' longest-serving prime minister, Mark Rutte's cabinet collapsed in July. EPA-EFE/PIETER STAM DE JONGE
By Reuters
22 Nov 2023
0

AMSTERDAM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dutch voters cast their ballots on Wednesday in a nail-biting election in which opinion polls show at least three parties - including the far right - could hope for the top spot.

A weighted poll published on the eve of the vote showed anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) tied for the lead with the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“I hope I don’t wake up tomorrow and we have Wilders as a prime minister. That’s a nightmare,” said Amsterdam resident Arie van der Neut, an architect, after he cast his ballot for the pro-European, center-left Volt party.

Only one thing is certain: the Netherlands will get its first new prime minister in over a decade, after Rutte resigned in July as his fourth coalition government collapsed, ending a 13-year tenure.

No party is on track to take more than 20% of the vote and with late polls showing Labour leader Frans Timmermans and Wilders making gains, and a large number of Dutch still undecided ahead of the vote, many scenarios are possible.

Although it is the tradition, there is also no guarantee that the party that wins the most seats would end up delivering the prime minister, in a country where the vote is split among many parties and coalition talks can take months.

Restricting immigration – the issue that triggered the collapse of Rutte’s last cabinet – has been a key issue in the campaign, alongside climate change.

“It’s been enough now. The Netherlands can’t take it anymore. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers,” Wilders said in a television debate late on Tuesday.

Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz, a Turkish immigrant tough on immigration and Rutte’s successor at the helm of the VVD, who is hoping to become the country’s first woman prime minister, responded:

“I don’t think anyone believes Wilders would be a prime minister for all. He’s all about closing borders, excluding groups who he feels don’t belong in the Netherlands.”

 

IMMIGRATION, CLIMATE CHANGE

Lawmaker Pieter Omtzigt, a centrist who founded his own party after breaking with the Christian Democrats, is trailing slightly behind the first three in the latest polls, but will still likely play an important role.

At stake in the election is also whether voters in one of Europe’s most prosperous countries are willing to continue funding climate policies, such as an expensive rollout of offshore wind farms amid a cost-of-living shock across the continent.

With the Netherlands a founding member of the EU, and Rutte a key operator in EU summits, fellow leaders will also be scrutinising the outcome as parties on the right have suggested seeking exemptions from the bloc’s rules on agriculture and immigration.

Voting booths will close at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT), when national broadcaster NOS publishes its first exit poll.

A first-place finish for Wilders could lead the Netherlands to a hard-right coalition with a strong anti-immigration line, even though he has been seeking to soften his image in the hope of entering government.

A hard-right coalition could also soften plans to reduce livestock and fertilizer use, which are strongly opposed by farmers.

If Timmermans is better placed, this could swing the next government toward the centre and more spending on climate policies and increase social spending, including raising the minimum wage.

Rutte will remain in a caretaker role until a new government is installed, likely in the first half of 2024.

(Reporting by Johnny Cotton, Toby Sterling, Bart Meijer, Stephanie van den Berg, Charlotte van Campenhout, Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Robert Birsel and Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Maverick News

Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas
World

Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023
SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Newsdeck

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Newsdeck

Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Newsdeck

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas
World

Israel approves hostage deal and pause in war with Hamas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.