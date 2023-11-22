Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Australian regulators tout AI as key tool to protect consumers

Australian regulators tout AI as key tool to protect consumers
The OpenAI website ChatGPT pictured on a laptop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on 12 January 2023. (Photo: Gabby Jones / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
22 Nov 2023
0

Australian regulators are exploring ways that artificial intelligence can aid efforts to police markets and the wider finance industry.

That’s according to a slew of senior executives who spoke on Wednesday at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission annual conference in Melbourne. The chief of the country’s markets watchdog said it’s looking at a pilot project where the technology allows submission documents — often thousands of words long — to be read far faster than is possible by humans.

“I see lots of benefits,” said ASIC Chair Joe Longo. “But, I do worry that this technology is going to cause a lot of harm if we’re not careful,” he said, adding the pilot was designed to help staff at the regulator save time. 

Businesses and regulators around the world are grappling with opportunities and risks emanating from the swift pace of change for the emerging technology. Heads of Australia’s three main watch dogs across banking and financial markets discussed on Wednesday how they were managing the tech, citing ways they were using it, and highlighting what to watch out for.  

For Gina Cass-Gottlieb, chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, AI has the potential to help detect some anti-competitive conduct. 

“We have started to use data and in effect algorithms across the data to detect behavior that looks different structurally and behaviorally in sectors of the economy, to then focus there in terms of potential cartel behavior,” she said. 

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said businesses should be cautious using AI and ensure appropriate high standards of risk management. 

“We’re saying to regulated entities, if you use it, make sure you’ve got the risks covered,” APRA Chair John Lonsdale said at the conference. “Make sure you understand what the risks are and make sure you’ve got the appropriate controls.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Maverick News

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Lives turned upside down by cellphone theft a stark indicator of SA’s public safety and policing gaps
Op-eds

Lives turned upside down by cellphone theft a stark indicator of SA’s public safety and policing gaps

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Business Maverick

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Platinum Belt turnaround is a shining example of how to curb crime
Business Maverick

Platinum Belt turnaround is a shining example of how to curb crime
To save the world, the global financial system will have to change
Africa

To save the world, the global financial system will have to change
SA Reserve Bank expected to hold rates steady as rand provides some respite
Business Maverick

SA Reserve Bank expected to hold rates steady as rand provides some respite

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.