TGIFOOD

FISH DISH

What’s cooking today: Fried kingklip with caper butter sauce

What’s cooking today: Fried kingklip with caper butter sauce
Tony Jackman’s fried kingklip with caper butter sauce. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
21 Nov 2023
1

Capers, butter, kingklip. That’s a ménage à trois worth plating up for a classy supper. A few chips on the side won’t harm.

My lifelong favourite fish, kingklip, flakes beautifully and, if cooked with care to be slightly underdone, can be a minor masterpiece of good eating. Kingklip well deserves being treated with respect, and a caper butter sauce is a splendid match for it.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 handsome kingklip portions from the middle of the fish

3 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

For the caper butter sauce:

3 Tbsp butter

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 Tbsp capers

Juice of 1 lemon

salt and ground black pepper to taste 

1 teaspoon thyme leaves

Method

Make the sauce first.

Melt ½ teaspoon butter in a frying pan on a moderately high heat. When it foams, add the capers and sauté, stirring, until the capers crisp; just a couple of minutes. Add the lemon juice, thyme and garlic and cook on a low heat for 2 minutes, being watchful. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat while you cook the fish.

Fry the kingklip in butter and a splash of olive oil, turning once, until cooked but slightly underdone in the middle. Any more than this and the fish risks becoming too dry. Serve with the sauce spooned on top. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Clyde Smith says:
    2 September 2022 at 18:02

    A pedant adds his R0.02 worth: So you start off the sauce with a half teaspoon of butter (this seems very little for a caper sauté?). When does the balance of the 3Tbspns get added? This is not just pedantic – I would like to get the sauce just right. Perhaps you start off with the 3 tablespoons?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.