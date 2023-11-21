Newsdeck

Newsdeck

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
South African national flag
By Bloomberg
21 Nov 2023
0

South African lawmakers decided to allow savers early access to their pension funds from next year, a measure that the nation’s biggest insurer expects to lead to a deluge of withdrawals.

Parliament’s standing committee on finance agreed to introduce a so-called two-pot pension system from March 1, committee Chairman Joseph Maswanganyi said in Cape Town on Tuesday. It will allow individuals to contribute one-third of their savings into an account that can be accessible at any time, while two-thirds must only become available at retirement.

“It is the decision of the committee that we proceed with the date of March 1, 2024,” Maswanganyi said. “The modalities will be left up to the minister and the department, South African Revenue Service and other entities, on how they approach the pension fund administrators.”

The pension reforms have been on the agenda for almost a decade, but gained momentum after the coronavirus pandemic upended the economy and pushed the unemployment rate to a record high. That led to mounting calls on the government to make retirement provisions more readily accessible. South Africa had 3.34 trillion rand ($181 billion) of retirement assets at the end of September, according to data from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa.

The National Treasury and the retirement industry had sought to delay implementation of the law until 2025 to enable the state revenue agency and pension industry to put relevant systems in place. Old Mutual Ltd., South Africa’s biggest insurer by assets, said in September it’s bracing for a flood of requests by clients to access their savings by upgrading its IT systems.

The bill will now go before the National Council of Provinces for concurrence, before being presented for presidential assent. It will only become law once all the steps are complete.

Read more

Ninety One Ltd., South Africa’s biggest privately owned fund manager, warned last week that the introduction of the two pot system carries risks. Chile allowed a series of early pension withdrawals in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, but since then, individuals have been unable to build back their savings, leaving them funding consumption at the expense of their retirement, Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit said Nov. 15.

Read More: How Chile’s Pension System Became a Covid Piggy Bank: QuickTake

“The two pots system is there to help people in times of need, so I do understand that and the complexities of implementation though are very substantial, but it’s very dangerous,” he said. “We should think about creating an economy which allows people to retire with dignity, which means they should have productive jobs, earn enough, and save enough.

Only 6% of South Africans can afford to retire comfortably, which is defined as receiving a pension of at least 75% of their final salary, according to South African-based money manager Momentum Investments, which manages more than 608 billion rand ($33 billion) of assets.

South Africa’s savings rate dropped to 17.3% of gross domestic product by 2022, from 19% in 2021, as high inflation pushed costs, while a constrained economic environment impaired earnings. South Africa trails global peers, which have a savings rate of as much as 28% of GDP, according to data from the World Bank.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Maverick News

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Koko's Kusile corruption case struck off roll for ‘unreasonable delay’ by NPA
Maverick News

Koko's Kusile corruption case struck off roll for ‘unreasonable delay’ by NPA

TOP READS IN SECTION

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Newsdeck

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023
Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Newsdeck

Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Argentine libertarian Milei pledges new political era after election win
Newsdeck

Argentine libertarian Milei pledges new political era after election win
Rosalynn Carter, an Activist US First Lady, Dies at 96
Newsdeck

Rosalynn Carter, an Activist US First Lady, Dies at 96

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.