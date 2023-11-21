Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Rapper A$AP Rocky ordered to stand trial in Los Angeles on assault charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky ordered to stand trial in Los Angeles on assault charges
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)
By john
21 Nov 2023
0

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Rapper A$AP Rocky, the romantic partner of recording star Rihanna and father of her two sons, was ordered on Monday to stand trial in Los Angeles on two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon.

By Steve Gorman

Rocky, 35, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, is accused of pointing a handgun at another hip-hop artist and former friend, Terell Ephron, during a heated argument, then firing twice in Ephron’s direction during a second confrontation. Both encounters occurred on Nov. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors alleged that Ephron suffered a minor injury in the shooting.

Rocky was arrested in connection with the altercation five months later, in April 2022, as he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from Barbados. He was charged in August of that year.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar ruled on Monday that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to proceed to trial on both counts of assault, including allegations that Rocky had personally used a firearm during the incidents in question, according to a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office.

The Harlem-born musician, who remains free on bond, has pleaded not guilty in the case.

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, argued in court that prosecutors failed to present sufficient proof that a shooting had even occurred, relying on various surveillance videos and testimony that the defense said were inconclusive, the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS) reported in its account of the proceedings.

The defense also questioned the veracity of Ephron’s testimony that he believed his left hand had been grazed in the gunfire, CNS reported.

Ephron, who has performed under the stage name as A$AP Relli as part of a hip-hop collective that once included both men, has also filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky, according to CNS.

Since Rocky’s arrest in April of 2022, Rihanna, a native of Barbados, has given birth to two sons fathered by him.

His first and second studio albums, “Long. Live. A$AP,” and “At.Long.Last.A$AP,” both debuted at No. 1 in the Billboard 200 pop charts in 2013 and 2015, respectively. His third album, “Testing,” released in 2018, peaked in the top five.

 

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
Maverick News

How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
Maverick News

University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder

TOP READS IN SECTION

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Newsdeck

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023
Argentine libertarian Milei pledges new political era after election win
Newsdeck

Argentine libertarian Milei pledges new political era after election win
Rosalynn Carter, an Activist US First Lady, Dies at 96
Newsdeck

Rosalynn Carter, an Activist US First Lady, Dies at 96
Shakira stands trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud
Newsdeck

Shakira stands trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.