Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 21 Nov

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 21 Nov
By Daily Maverick
21 Nov 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
Maverick News

How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
Maverick News

University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 20 Nov
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 20 Nov
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 17 Nov
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 17 Nov
Daily Crossword Quickie - Thurs, 16 Nov
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 16 Nov
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 23 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 23 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 25 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 25 Oct

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.