Business Maverick

Business Maverick

France’s top diplomat to visit China amid EV-probe backlash

France’s top diplomat to visit China amid EV-probe backlash
An Opel Rocks-e Cargo electric vehicle on day two of the Munich Motor Show in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, 6 September 2023. (Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
21 Nov 2023
0

France’s top diplomat will head to China this week to smooth relations after a European anti-subsidy probe championed by Paris into Chinese electric vehicles raised trade tensions with Asia’s biggest economy.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna will argue for a balanced relationship that respects European Union sovereignty, according to a diplomatic source, who asked not to be identified in line with government rules.

The EU investigation, which began in September, has led to concerns of a potential tit-for-tat tariff war at a time when European leaders are seeking to boost economic independence without losing access to China’s massive market after trade deficits ballooned.

China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Colonna’s visit.

A slew of EU officials have headed to Beijing to press the bloc’s desire for a reset of relations, with European Commission and Council presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel due to travel to China next month for the first in-person summit with Beijing’s leadership in four years. Colonna’s visit is key since France has taken a leading role in driving a tougher approach to China.

Read More: Macron Is Pushing Europe Into $900 Billion Fight With China

French car manufacturers Stellantis NV and Renault SA are particularly exposed to rising imports of affordable EVs from China, where government help ranges from production subsidies to cheap land and development aid.

In a bid to promote local producers, France is expected to unveil new criteria to hand out support for EVs next month that will likely exclude China-made vehicles due to their carbon footprint.

French officials are also concerned over the intellectual property rights of cosmetics giants such as LVMH and L’Oreal SA as China wants firms to supply data spanning from the details of manufacturing processes to the precise composition of formulas.

Colonna’s two-day visit, which is due to begin on Thursday, follows a phone call between Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping on Monday in which the Chinese leader said he welcomes more investment by French companies.

Xi also told Macron he “hoped that France will play a constructive role in promoting the positive development of China-EU relations,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in an article that didn’t mention the electric-vehicle probe.

The trip by Colonna also comes seven months after Macron was invited on a state visit to China during which his attempts to build bridges with Xi and mark Europe’s independence from Washington provoked a furious response from some US legislators.

Colonna is expected to address other topics including the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict and North Korea’s support for Russia, according to the diplomatic source. She is also set to sign cultural and scientific cooperation agreements, and discuss facilitating visas for Chinese business people.

An official in Macron’s office said Xi may travel to France next year, when the two countries will celebrate the 60th anniversary of their bilateral relationship.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
Maverick News

How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
Maverick News

University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Platinum Belt turnaround is a shining example of how to curb crime
Business Maverick

Platinum Belt turnaround is a shining example of how to curb crime
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MultiChoice, Santam, Woolworths and Glencore
Business Maverick

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MultiChoice, Santam, Woolworths and Glencore
To save the world, the global financial system will have to change
Africa

To save the world, the global financial system will have to change
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.