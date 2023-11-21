Newsdeck

Liberia

Car ploughs into supporters of Liberia’s president-elect killing two, say hospital staff

Car ploughs into supporters of Liberia’s president-elect killing two, say hospital staff
Supporters of opposition Unity party(UP), of president-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, celebrate his victory, over incumbent president George Weah, ruling Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC), in Monrovia, Liberia, 20 November 2023. Liberian President George Weah has conceded defeat and congratulates president-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai. According to the National Election Commission (NEC), announcement of the final results, Boakai won with 50.64 percent of the vote, against 49.36 percent of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) party. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO
By Reuters
21 Nov 2023
0

MONROVIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A car ploughed into a crowd celebrating the election victory of Liberia's president-elect Joseph Boakai in the capital Monrovia on Monday evening, killing two people and injuring around 18 others, two hospital staff said.

It was not immediately clear if the incident, which took place outside Boakai’s party headquarters, was deliberate or an accident.

A video of the aftermath shared on Facebook showed badly injured people sprawled over the road and pavement outside the Unity Party office.

Boakai, 78, a former vice president, narrowly defeated President George Weah in the Nov. 14 presidential run-off, securing 50.64% of the votes cast, according to the election commission’s final results.

Weah, a global soccer legend, conceded defeat to Boakai on Friday, ending a presidency where many have grown disillusioned with the lack of improvement in fields such as food security, employment, and electricity supply.

The election has passed largely without incident and will mark only the second democratic transfer of power in Liberia in more than seven decades – the first was when Weah swept to power six years ago.

A Unity Party security guard said he waved down the car to stop. The driver then turned off his headlights and ploughed into the crowd.

Two staff at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center said three people were in a critical condition.

“We did not hear anything because the music was playing…

I don’t really know where the car came from. I just found myself on the ground,” said Bendu Kiadii in the JFK trauma ward.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Carielle Doe; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Maverick News

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
Maverick News

How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls

TOP READS IN SECTION

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
Newsdeck

Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company
I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023
Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Newsdeck

Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats
Argentine libertarian Milei pledges new political era after election win
Newsdeck

Argentine libertarian Milei pledges new political era after election win
Rosalynn Carter, an Activist US First Lady, Dies at 96
Newsdeck

Rosalynn Carter, an Activist US First Lady, Dies at 96

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.