Newsdeck

Newsdeck

TikTok to prohibit videos promoting bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’

TikTok to prohibit videos promoting bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’
By Reuters
17 Nov 2023
0

Nov 16 (Reuters) - TikTok will prohibit content that promotes Osama bin Laden's 2002 letter detailing the former al Qaeda leader's justifications for attacks against Americans, the short-form video app said on Thursday.

By Sheila Dang and David Shepardson

Discussions of the 20-year-old letter have spread on the platform this week in the context of debate over the Israel-Hamas war, with some users in the West praising its contents.

The letter, which was written after al Qaeda’s attack on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people, criticized U.S. support for Israel, accused Americans of financing “oppression” of Palestinians, and contained antisemitic comments.

Bin Laden was killed in 2011 in Pakistan by a U.S. military special operations unit.

“Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism,” TikTok said in a statement, adding that reports that it was “trending” on the platform were inaccurate.

A search for “Letter to America” on TikTok surfaced no results on Thursday, with a notice that said the phrase may be associated with “content that violates our guidelines.”

Some U.S. lawmakers have called for a ban of the Chinese-owned app and had renewed their criticisms before Thursday’s announcement.

Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer said on Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that TikTok was “pushing pro-terrorist propaganda to influence Americans.”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement on Thursday: “There is never a justification for spreading the repugnant, evil, and antisemitic lies that the leader of al Qaeda issued just after committing the worst terrorist attack in American history.”

On Wednesday, The Guardian removed the full text of bin Laden’s letter, which it had published in 2002. The news outlet said on its website that the letter was being shared on social media without full context, and that it would instead direct readers to the news article that originally reported on the letter.

TikTok said previously its recommendation algorithm does not push certain content to users, and that the company has removed hundreds of thousands of videos since Oct. 7 for violating policies against misinformation and promotion of violence.

It is difficult to gain a full understanding of how prevalent certain content is on TikTok, partly because external researchers have limited access to its data, said Renee DiResta, a research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Austin and David Shepardson in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and David Gregorio)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend
Maverick News

IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend
My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
South Africa

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
South Africa

The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
Maverick News

Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
'Please hear us’ - Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis
Maverick News

'Please hear us’ – Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Newsdeck

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
Newsdeck

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
Biden Again Calls Xi a Dictator, Showing Limits of Cooperation
Newsdeck

Biden Again Calls Xi a Dictator, Showing Limits of Cooperation
Ukrainian troops operate in occupied Kherson region after crossing river
Newsdeck

Ukrainian troops operate in occupied Kherson region after crossing river

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.