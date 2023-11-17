Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus surroundings -army

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip near Sderot in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, 10 May 2023. Israeli military said it carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers in retaliation to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing barrages of rockets towards Israel. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Most of the Israeli missiles were intercepted but some caused material damage, the army said in a statement.

The Israeli military declined comment.

Last week, Israel’s military said an organisation in Syria launched a drone that hit a school in the southern Israeli city of Eilat and that it struck the group in response.

There have been a spate of attacks in the region since Oct. 7, when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel and Israel retaliated.

On Nov. 8, Syria also said Israel had carried out an aerial attack targeting military sites in southern Syria as the Hamas-Israel conflict led to an increase in tit-for-tat attacks.

