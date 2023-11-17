Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 17 Nov

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 17 Nov
By Daily Maverick
17 Nov 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend
Maverick News

IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend
My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
South Africa

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
South Africa

The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
Maverick News

Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
'Please hear us’ - Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis
Maverick News

'Please hear us’ – Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Thurs, 16 Nov
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 16 Nov
Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 25 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 25 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 23 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 23 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 24 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 24 Oct

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.