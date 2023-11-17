Newsdeck

Borders

Finland to place barriers on Finnish-Russian border at midnight

Finland to place barriers on Finnish-Russian border at midnight
General view of the border fence, in Imatra, Finland, 26 October 2023. The Finnish Border Guard has started building a border fence on Finland's eastern border with Russia. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
By Reuters
17 Nov 2023
0

HELSINKI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Finland will place barriers on the Finnish-Russian border crossings it plans to close at midnight local time (2200 GMT), the Finnish Border Guard said on Friday.

Finland’s government on Thursday decided to close four out of its nine border crossings with Russia in response to asylum seekers entering the Nordic nation through its eastern border.

“Our aim is to use barrier devices to prevent entry,” the Border Guard’s head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty told reporters, adding that Finland’s measures were a response to changes in Russia’s border policy.

Over 200 asylum seekers arriving in Finland this week led to Finnish leaders calling Russia out for funnelling people to the border, an accusation Russia has denied.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
South Africa

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
All for Gaza ceasefire, but EFF motion to cut ties with Israel may be a step too far for ANC
Maverick News

All for Gaza ceasefire, but EFF motion to cut ties with Israel may be a step too far for ANC
Hout Bay ‘tourist attraction’ seals removed after SPCA-led court order
Maverick News

Hout Bay ‘tourist attraction’ seals removed after SPCA-led court order
The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
South Africa

The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
Vote for Daily Maverick's People of the Year 2023
People of the Year

Vote for Daily Maverick's People of the Year 2023

TOP READS IN SECTION

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
Newsdeck

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Newsdeck

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape of ex-girlfriend
Newsdeck

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape of ex-girlfriend
Biden Again Calls Xi a Dictator, Showing Limits of Cooperation
Newsdeck

Biden Again Calls Xi a Dictator, Showing Limits of Cooperation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.