Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Pakistan wins initial IMF deal for $700m payout

Pakistan wins initial IMF deal for $700m payout
A man walks past a Pakistani national flag flying at half-mast, as Pakistan is observing a 'Day of Mourning' in the wake of the Greece boat tragedy which killed dozens, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 19 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB)
By Bloomberg
16 Nov 2023
0

Pakistan secured initial approval from the International Monetary Fund for the release of the next loan tranche from a $3 billion bailout programme.

The Washington-based lender announced on Wednesday that it reached a staff-level agreement to give the nation access to a payout of roughly $700-million — subject to approval from the IMF’s executive board.

IMF financing is critical for Pakistan to avoid defaulting on debt as the government steps up efforts to fix imbalances in the economy, including raising fuel prices and cracking down on the illegal dollar trade. While a nascent recovery is under way, the nation remains susceptible to “significant external risks,” said an IMF team led by Nathan Porter.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday had flagged an agreement would come within days, and also praised Pakistan’s efforts in achieving the goal.

The authorities, especially the finance minister “deserve credit for a very difficult time sticking to the programme that they have,” she said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

The IMF programme has stoked optimism among investors over Pakistan’s fiscal recovery, spurring a more than 50% return in its dollar bonds this year. Its benchmark equity gauge, the KSE-100 Index, is one of the best performers globally since the IMF deal in July.

The announcement came after local markets closed on Wednesday. Dollar bonds due April 2031 were steady at about 49 cents on the dollar in early Asian trading on Thursday.

There are still risks ahead. While the rupee has rebounded from a record low reached in early September, inflation remains elevated and the government is dependent on external financing from creditors, including countries in the Middle East.

Goldman Sachs Group warned in October the strength of Pakistan’s rupee will be short-lived, given financing risks and as the election approaches.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Maverick News

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Did Chief Justice Zondo overstep the mark in his comments on Zuma?
Maverick News

Did Chief Justice Zondo overstep the mark in his comments on Zuma?
Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel
Maverick News

Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel

TOP READS IN SECTION

New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
Business Maverick

New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
Private funders put R427m into the SA insurtech space
South Africa

Private funders put R427m into the SA insurtech space
NUM terminates closed-shop agreement at East Rand’s Gold One as violence continues
South Africa

NUM terminates closed-shop agreement at East Rand’s Gold One as violence continues
After the Bell: The Harvard report on SA, and the flickering hope of being surprised
Business Maverick

After the Bell: The Harvard report on SA, and the flickering hope of being surprised
BHI Trust scandal — former employer to sue Warriner while Investec pulls the plug
Business Maverick

BHI Trust scandal — former employer to sue Warriner while Investec pulls the plug

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.