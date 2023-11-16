Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Now there’s even a comic book about Taylor Swift

Now there’s even a comic book about Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on 17 March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: John Medina / Getty Images)
By Reuters
16 Nov 2023
0

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Fans who just can't get enough of "queen of pop" Taylor Swift can learn more about her life in an upcoming biographical comic book about the American singer.

Swift features as part of TidalWave Comics’ Female Force series on “accomplished and influential figures” across literature, business, entertainment, politics and more.

The 22-page glossy charts Swift’s rise to stardom and highlights some of her career achievements.

“Of course Taylor Swift deserves her own comic book,” said author Eric M. Esquivel. “She wears colorful tights and fights corporate villains who try to use their money to control her. The only other person who fits that description is Clark Kent … and even he couldn’t have written ‘1989’.”

The book will be released on Dec. 13 and will be available in digital, paperback and hardcover with two covers.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Did Chief Justice Zondo overstep the mark in his comments on Zuma?
Maverick News

Did Chief Justice Zondo overstep the mark in his comments on Zuma?
Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Maverick News

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel
Maverick News

Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Newsdeck

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
Newsdeck

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
Israel Latest: US Backs Assertion Hamas Hides Under Hospitals
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: US Backs Assertion Hamas Hides Under Hospitals
I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
PGA Tour Says It Will Offer Equity Ownership to Players
Newsdeck

PGA Tour Says It Will Offer Equity Ownership to Players

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.