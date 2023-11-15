Newsdeck

Climate

‘No end in sight’ to rising greenhouse gases

‘No end in sight’ to rising greenhouse gases
Smoke billows from a chimney of a brick factory in Keraniganj, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 17 October 2023. Dhaka remains one of the most polluted cities globally, with construction debris, industrial pollution, vehicle emissions, and brick kilns identified as significant contributors to air pollution. The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) rates Bangladesh as one of the most polluted countries in the world. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
By Reuters
15 Nov 2023
0

GENEVA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached a record high last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, warning there was "no end in sight" to the trend.

The warning comes weeks before world leaders are due to gather in Dubai for the annual U.N. climate conference COP28, which will see governments push for greater climate action, including a possible phase-out of fossil fuels before 2050.

In 2022, global average concentrations of carbon dioxide were a full 50% above the pre-industrial era for the first time, the U.N. weather agency said.

“Despite decades of warnings from the scientific community, thousands of pages of reports and dozens of climate conferences, we are still heading in the wrong direction,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

Taalas said higher concentrations of greenhouse gases would be accompanied by more extreme weather events, including intense heat and rainfall, ice melt, higher sea levels, as well as ocean heat and acidification.

“About half of the planet has been facing an increase of flooding events, and one third of the planet has been facing an increase of drought events,” Taalas said. “And this negative trend will continue until 2060s.”

“We must reduce the consumption of fossil fuels as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Methane concentrations in the atmosphere also increased, and levels of nitrous oxide, another greenhouse gas, saw the highest year-on-year increase on record between 2021 and 2022, WMO said.

Greenhouse gases are responsible for warming the planet and triggering extreme weather events. Unlike emissions which can be cut, much of the carbon dioxide emitted decades ago remains in the atmosphere and activates slow processes like the increase of the sea level.

It takes thousands of years to remove carbon from the system once it’s emitted into the atmosphere,” Taalas said.

A separate UN report published on Tuesday said that governments were making insufficient progress in slashing greenhouse gas emissions to avert the worst impacts of global warming.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christina Fincher and Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
Maverick News

Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
South Africa

New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
Joburg hotel guests evacuated after violent hailstorm damages Southern Sun Rosebank
Maverick News

Joburg hotel guests evacuated after violent hailstorm damages Southern Sun Rosebank

TOP READS IN SECTION

A 1962 Ferrari GTO Race Car Auctions for Record $51.7 Million
Newsdeck

A 1962 Ferrari GTO Race Car Auctions for Record $51.7 Million
I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
Donald Trump Jr. testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
Newsdeck

Donald Trump Jr. testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
Israel Latest: US Backs Assertion Hamas Hides Under Hospitals
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: US Backs Assertion Hamas Hides Under Hospitals
Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Newsdeck

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.