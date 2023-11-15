Maverick Life

Siberian tiger cubs born in Polish zoo, and more from around the world

Siberian tiger cubs born in Polish zoo, and more from around the world
Three newborn Siberian tigers in their enclosure at the zoo in Opole, Poland, 15 November 2023. The tigers were born on 19 September. EPA-EFE/Krzysztof åwiderski
By Maverick Life Editors
15 Nov 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Three newborn Siberian tigers in their enclosure at the zoo in Opole, Poland, 15 November 2023. The tigers were born on 19 September. EPA-EFE/Krzysztof åwiderski

A policewoman stands guard outside the Spanish Parliament on November 15, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. The investiture debate at Spain’s parliament on November 15 will be followed by a vote for PM Sanchez to remain in power and is expected to end months of political deadlock following July’s inconclusive snap general election. Pedro Sanchez’s support from Catalan separatists was obtained in exchange for a highly controversial amnesty law. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

A general view of the Lower House as Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during the first day of his investiture debate at the Lower House of the Spanish parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 15 November 2023. Pedro Sanchez on 15 November faces his investiture debate in the parliament at a time of great political tension around the amnesty law. He is expected to be invested in a second term this week after the PSOE party reached a deal with Catalan pro-independence party Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), led by former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, by which Catalan separatists involved in the so-called independence ‘process’ in 2017 would be amnestied in exchange of the key support of seven JxCat MPs, among other concessions. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg gestures as she arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court on November 15, 2023, in London, England. Greta Thunberg was arrested along with 28 other activists during an event dubbed the ‘Oscars of Oil’ on October 18, 2023. The Swedish climate activist is facing a public order offence for failure to comply with police conditions. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg runs away from activists and members of the media as she leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, 15 November 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

The Amal puppet, which represents a Syrian migrant girl, tours thousands of people through the historic centre of the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on 14 November 2023. Amal, the giant puppet that represents migrants in the world, arrived in Guadalajara to bring a message of peace, respect, and empathy to those who had to leave their countries in search of a more dignified life. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

The Amal puppet, which represents a Syrian migrant girl, tours thousands of people through the historic centre of the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on 14 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

A SoftBank Group Corp. Pepper humanoid robot in the exhibition hall on day two of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Many investors pulled out of Web Summit after its founder Paddy Cosgrave last month criticized Western support of Israel on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. Photographer: Zed Jameson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An AI-run robotic laboratory at the Insilico Medicine research facility in Suzhou, China, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The results of Insilico’s trials are being closely watched in the drug industry because the company used AI to identify a new approach to fight against the incurable lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and produce a novel molecule to treat it. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A farmer drives a tractor while working in a field as the city is engulfed in heavy smog, near New Delhi, India, 15 November 2023. Delhi and the National Capital Region’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘severe and hazardous’ category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a ground jet test for a high-thrust solid engine for intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea (issued 15 November 2023). According to KCNA, North Korea successfully conducted the first ground jet tests of the first-stage and second-stage engines on 11 November and 14 November respectively. EPA-EFE/KCNA

Lightning over Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel, 14 November 2023. More than 11,100 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck 200 targets as part of its ‘ground operations’ in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on 14 November. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launches their festive ‘Christmas at Kew’ light trail on November 14, 2023, in London, England. Each year, Christmas at Kew Light Trail brings the festive spirit into the London landmark’s botanical collection, with this edition showcasing towering illuminated flowers and one of the longest light tunnels to date. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Visitors walk the trail as Kew Gardens launches their festive ‘Christmas at Kew’ light trail on November 14, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Performers from the production announcing the company’s arrival in London ahead of ‘The Mongol Khan’ opening at the London Coliseum on 17 November on November 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for The Mongol Khan)

Ironman Matt Bevilacqua poses for a portrait at BMD Northcliffe Surf Club on November 15, 2023, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images),  DM

