Defend Truth

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt — but it’s ‘not enough for anything’

First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt — but it’s ‘not enough for anything’
A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies for Gaza waits on the main Ismailia desert road, about 300km east of the Egyptian border with Gaza, on its way to the Rafah crossing on 12 November 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Khaled Elfiqi)
By Reuters
15 Nov 2023
0

The first truck to deliver fuel to the Gaza Strip since Israel imposed a total siege on the enclave in its war with Hamas began crossing from Egypt on Wednesday, two Egyptian security sources said.

The delivery was made possible by Israel giving its approval for 24,000 litres of diesel fuel to be allowed into Gaza for use by UN aid distribution trucks, but not for use at hospitals, according to a humanitarian source.

Limited deliveries of humanitarian aid have been crossing from Egypt into Gaza since 21 October, but Israel had refused to allow in fuel, saying Hamas held plentiful stocks.

The United Nations had warned in recent days that it would soon have to halt humanitarian operations, including the distribution of relief within Gaza, as its fuel stocks became fully depleted.

Aid workers say a lack of fuel, which is needed for hospital generators and provision of water as well as the distribution of relief, has contributed to a sharp deterioration of conditions for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

‘Got rained on’

The initial delivery of 24,000l of fuel was intended to be carried out over two days, with 12,000l allocated for each day, an international source with knowledge of the operation said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Israel-Palestine War

“This is not enough for anything – not for hospitals, not even for aid deliveries,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. 

“It’s meant to be enough only to bring some of the aid that has been outside – and got rained on, for example – indoors to the warehouses.”

Witnesses said two other trucks were lined up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and waiting to drive into Gaza, but it was unclear when they might enter.

Israel began its military campaign to wipe out Hamas after Hamas fighters crossed into southern Israel on 7 October. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and about 240 captives taken in the attack. Gaza health officials say more than 11,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed in Israel’s military offensive. Reuters/DM

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Maya Gebeily and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson and Timothy heritage)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
Maverick News

Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
South Africa

New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
Private security and the power to arrest people during protests — what the law says
Op-eds

Private security and the power to arrest people during protests — what the law says

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Maverick News

Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund flags possible ‘reckless' loans to Mashatile’s son-in-law
Maverick News

Probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund flags possible ‘reckless' loans to Mashatile’s son-in-law
Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
Maverick News

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.