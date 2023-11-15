Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Cricket Might Be Next Sports Deal Frenzy With Sale of Hampshire

Cricket Might Be Next Sports Deal Frenzy With Sale of Hampshire
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: James Vince of Hampshire celebrates taking the wicket of Jordan Clark of Surrey with his team mates during the LV= Insurance County Championship Division 1 match between Hampshire and Surrey at Ageas Bowl on September 29, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)
By Bloomberg
15 Nov 2023
0

The owner of one of England’s top cricket clubs is in talks with potential bidders, the latest sign of growing investor interest in the sport outside the big-money league in India.

Rod Bransgrove, a former pharmaceuticals entrepreneur, is in discussions about selling Hampshire Cricket Club, a spokesperson for the club’s parent company said. Dialog has opened with several organizations, and the company has been examining a range of options, the spokesperson added, when asked whether Bransgrove could retain a stake in the club.

Hampshire, which finished third in last season’s County Championship First Division and counts Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among its fans, is the latest English club to receive interest from prospective investors.

Read More on the Business of Cricket

Funding talks are continuing at rival Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which is owned by its members. Retailer Mike Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United football club, is said to be the front runner to provide funding through a sale and leaseback of the stadium worth about £23 million ($28.7 million), according to a person familiar with the talks.

An Indian company is interested in a sale and leaseback on similar terms to Ashley, the person said. A franchise from the lucrative Indian Premier League is also in discussions with Yorkshire about a possible commercial deal that will not include a takeover.

Bransgrove arrived at Hampshire on England’s south coast in 2000 with the club on the brink of bankruptcy, turning around its fortunes after investing about £15 million of his own money. He had made his fortune from selling his Hampshire-based business, Imperial Pharmaceuticals Services, to Shire Plc in 1995.

The 73-year-old announced plans in the summer to step down at the end of this year as chairman of the club, which was founded in 1863. He owns a majority stake in Hampshire, which became the first non-member-owned county club after he rescued it. In 2020, Bransgrove said he had fielded interest from potential investors from India, Asia and France about buying a stake in the club, but no deal materialized.

Under his ownership, Hampshire’s ground, the Ageas Bowl, was transformed into an international venue and was named as one of the five to host an Ashes Test match against Australia in 2027. The stadium held a number of matches during Covid-19 because it has a built-in Hilton hotel and other facilities tBloomberg’s Business of Sportshat made it a suitable venue for hosting teams amid strict pandemic protocols.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
Maverick News

Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
South Africa

New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
Private security and the power to arrest people during protests — what the law says
Op-eds

Private security and the power to arrest people during protests — what the law says

TOP READS IN SECTION

A 1962 Ferrari GTO Race Car Auctions for Record $51.7 Million
Newsdeck

A 1962 Ferrari GTO Race Car Auctions for Record $51.7 Million
I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
Donald Trump Jr. testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
Newsdeck

Donald Trump Jr. testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
Israel Latest: US Backs Assertion Hamas Hides Under Hospitals
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: US Backs Assertion Hamas Hides Under Hospitals
Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Newsdeck

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.