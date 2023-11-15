Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is carried away by police officers during a climate action in Oljehamnen, Malmo, Sweden, 24 July 2023. The action was carried out hours after Thunberg was found guilty by a Swedish court of disobeying a police order during a protest in the same location in June 2023. EPA-EFE/Andreas Hillergren/TT SWEDEN OUT
By Reuters
15 Nov 2023
0

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with a public order offence over an environmental protest in central London last month.

The 20-year-old was detained by police on Oct. 17 after she and dozens of demonstrators locked arms to obstruct the entrances to a hotel where an oil and gas conference was taking place.

Thunberg has become famous as the face of climate activism since she started staging weekly protests in Sweden in 2018, and she now travels around the world addressing crowds at marches and protests.

She was charged by London police on Oct. 18 and released on bail, and if found guilty on Wednesday she could face a fine of up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,069).

Before her arrest in Britain, she has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Maverick News

Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists

TOP READS IN SECTION

A 1962 Ferrari GTO Race Car Auctions for Record $51.7 Million
Newsdeck

A 1962 Ferrari GTO Race Car Auctions for Record $51.7 Million
Donald Trump Jr. testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
Newsdeck

Donald Trump Jr. testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
Israel Latest: Biden Says Gaza Hospital ‘Must Be Protected’
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Biden Says Gaza Hospital ‘Must Be Protected’
I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
Fire that damaged and closed section of Los Angeles freeway ruled an arson
Newsdeck

Fire that damaged and closed section of Los Angeles freeway ruled an arson

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.