Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is carried away by police officers during a climate action in Oljehamnen, Malmo, Sweden, 24 July 2023. The action was carried out hours after Thunberg was found guilty by a Swedish court of disobeying a police order during a protest in the same location in June 2023. EPA-EFE/Andreas Hillergren/TT SWEDEN OUT

The 20-year-old was detained by police on Oct. 17 after she and dozens of demonstrators locked arms to obstruct the entrances to a hotel where an oil and gas conference was taking place.

Thunberg has become famous as the face of climate activism since she started staging weekly protests in Sweden in 2018, and she now travels around the world addressing crowds at marches and protests.

She was charged by London police on Oct. 18 and released on bail, and if found guilty on Wednesday she could face a fine of up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,069).

Before her arrest in Britain, she has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

